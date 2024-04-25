Monaleo Displays Her Raw Talent On "Ranchero"

Monaleo is an artist who has been bubbling over these past couple of years. Overall, the Texas MC has been delivering some solid pop-rap cuts that have even gone viral on certain occasions. Ultimately, she is an artist that is very sure of herself, and 2024 is proving to be a promising year for her. Last year, she dropped off a full-length album called Where The Flowers Don't Die. Now, she is looking to build on that, and her latest single is the perfect way to do that.

Below, you can stream Monaleo's new song "Ranchero," on YouTube. Overall, this is a song that is definitely going to convince you of her talent, if you hadn't been tapped in previously. From the production to the rapping, everything about this cut screams "Banger." Monaleo raps with supreme confidence, and her braggadocio bars are definitely going to get you hyped up. She is using her Texas background as inspiration for the track, and it works exceptionally well for her.

Monaleo Drops A Banger

If you are a fan of Monaleo, now is a good time to be excited. Hopefully, she ends up dropping off more music, very soon. Overall, it would be a fantastic way for her to build up some momentum. The potential is there, and fans are going to want a new project, very soon. If her next few releases are like "Ranchero," she will be just fine.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Monaleo, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this new cut is a banger? What has your favorite track from Monaleo been so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't do the pickin' I get picked

I don't take advice, a hoe could never tell me shit

I don't do the cheapskates, I'm looking for the tricks

I don't need a gang, I'm popping out without a clique

