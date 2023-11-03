Who Is Monaleo? The Texas Femcee

From studying mortuary science at an HBCU to averaging 900k monthly listeners on Spotify, Monaleo is a fast-rising rapper shooting for the top. She has successfully been building her skills, as well as her flow, over the past two years. Moreover, her widely acclaimed single, “Beating Down Yo Block,” helped to put her on the map. The Houston rapper recently announced her headline tour, The Monaleo Like Monalisa. It will be held at six locations between November 14 and 25.

She is easily identified by her choir-like vocals, a unique contrast to her aggressive lyrics, making her a standout among the hoard of rising rap stars out there. From her 2021 breakout anthem until now, she has maintained her stance on positively influencing black women. Additionally, she uses her platform to inspire others and break down misogynistic tropes. Today, Monaleo is navigating motherhood, mental health, and viral stardom.

Meet Monaleo, The Rapper

Monaleo, born Leondra Roshawn Gay, was raised in Texas. She has often shared that growing up, she always wanted to be a singer. In fact, her first contact with music was as a choir girl in an evangelist chapel with about 25 to 30 attendants. Her start in Hip Hop actually happened by chance. Monaleo has a younger brother, the rising rapper Yung Rampage, and for his 15th birthday, she gifted him a studio session. However, he insisted he wanted his big sister on the track, and the rest is history. The duo posted the session’s results on social media, and it immediately began gaining traction on Instagram. It didn't take too long for a seemingly little moment to lead to the viral smash hit “Beating Down Yo Block” in 2021.

Early Musical Success: “Beating Down Yo Block”

“Beating Down Yo Block” has over 36 million streams on Spotify and was one of 2021’s biggest viral hits. On TikTok, the song also garnered over six million views. The song was inspired by a rough period for the artist. She had just gone through a very traumatic breakup and was struggling to find her feet—no house, no car, and crashing at her grandmother’s. Rap was her coping mechanism and was what helped her take her mind off things.

The song was initially recorded on Triller and took a few months before being released in February 2021. With its reworking of Yungstar's 2000 classic "Knocking Pictures Off Da Wall," Monaleo's viral smash track became a lauded post-breakup tune. Additionally, the single quickly placed her in the consciousness of Hip Hop fans, boosting the new wave of talented women in rap this decade.

Monaleo also has an authoritative style of rap that stems from her earlier experiences. She was in an abusive relationship and now serves to inspire and empower Black women in similar situations to take back control. Her 2021 follow-up, “Suck It Up,” took an aggressive approach. The track was also directed at her ex’s baby mama, who kept coming at her on social media following the success of her debut single.

Monaleo & Flo Milli

Monaleo is undoubtedly an amazing addition to the Texas rapper roster, joining artists like Megan Thee Stallion. While 2021 saw Monaleo push out a couple of singles, a remix of one of her songs, “We Not Humping,” brought about renewed success for her. Featured on the track was none other than Flo Milli, and the two rappers bounced off each other cleanly. “We Not Humping (Remix)” became another anthemic drop, as Monaleo and Flo Milli dunked on men and their cliches.

What started as a Twitter DM eventually evolved into a friendship between Monaleo and Flo Milli. Monaleo also described her working relationship with Flo as “very genuine and pure” in a conversation with NME. “I enjoy her artistry and I think she’s extremely talented,” she said. “She’s beautiful and exudes this energy that’s channeled on our song. Her energy was very infectious; she was receptive and warm.”

Evidently, their friendship has transcended beyond just features and occasional texts but also involves uplifting one another. Earlier in October, Flo enlisted “Leo,” as she often calls her, on her Girls Just Want to Have Fun tour across multiple cities in the country.

Mental Health Advocacy

Monaleo is also a vivid storyteller, and the rapper uses her music to convey deep emotion. She has been praised for writing about important issues like self-worth, mental health, relationships, and the day-to-day struggles many face, especially in her generation. She has also spoken candidly about her continuous recovery following multiple suicide attempts. Moreover, she wants to use her music to help others through their darkest moments.

Rapping was never on the list for the Texas native, and it has admittedly been a learning experience for her, especially while managing her stage anxiety. Nonetheless, she uses these experiences to raise conversations on mental health awareness, anxiety, and suicide prevention. Overall, Monaleo stays true to her vulnerable side, speaking honestly on social media and in interviews as a survivor. Beneath her tough-as-brick stage persona, Monaleo is one rapper who’s becoming increasingly relatable with her fans.

