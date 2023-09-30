Monaleo Drops Savage Track “Crying On Your Birthday”

Texas has produced some tremendous female rap talents. One of the biggest ones is, of course, Megan Thee Stallion. Her signature voice has helped separate herself from the rest of the competitive pack. Another MC who is a similar lane to Megan is Monaleo. Her musical career began just a few years ago back in 2020. Her single, "First Draft Pick," put her on some people's radars.

However, the song that got more ears on her than ever before was her hit, "Beating Down Yo Block." The bouncy production and her brash flows were a selling point for most listeners. The song is up to over 35.5 million streams on Spotify. If you follow rap closely, you might know that she is with fellow MC Stunna 4 Vegas. They both had a child right before the release of her debut project Where The Flowers Don't Die.

Read More: Drake Gifts Fan $50K To “Flex” On Girlfriend Who Left Him: Watch

Listen To "Crying On Your Birthday" From Monaleo

Since that all went down, she has remained fairly dormant with new music. But, just a short time ago, Monaleo dropped a ratchet and bold new cut, "Crying On Your Birthday." Some of her bars are very tongue and cheek but with the seriousness in her tone, it makes for a comical listen. This is a follow-up to her last release, "I <3 My N***a."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "Crying On Your Birthday," from Monaleo? Is this one of the oddest ideas for a song you have seen? Which song is your favorite of hers? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, I got that fire on me in the Walmart

N****, send your card information, not a hallmark

He wanna send a couple bands, he not in the ballpark

Want this p**** take me to the mall like Paul Blart, ugh

These b*****s no bite, all bark

He, he know I'm a great Dane, take me to the dog park

Read More: Lil Reese Claims He Never Asked Kanye West Why He Cut His Verse From “I Don’t Like (Remix)”