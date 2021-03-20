rising artist
- MusicWho Is Monaleo? The Texas FemceeMonaleo’s raps are equal parts no-nonsense and vulnerable.ByDemi Phillips449 Views
- MusicLatto Says She Doesn't Charge Rising Female Rappers For FeaturesThe "Big Energy" MC described herself as "a girl's girl" and said she wants to help other women in the industry get their big break.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- SongsCam The Artisan Is Tired Of Going In "Circles" On His Atmospheric New TrackCam The Artisan delivers “Circles,” an ambitious new single that flips an obscure sample into an infectious genre-bending record.ByJoshua Robinson2.5K Views
- Pop CultureWho Is Ice Spice?The Bronx-born artist just started making music last year, but her resume already contains a Drake co-sign as well as an upcoming tour with B-Lovee.ByHayley Hynes59.6K Views
- NewsLakeyah Links Up With Gucci Mane On "Poppin"Lakeyah’s new album “In Due Time” dropped on Friday. Byhnhh2.2K Views
- NewsPooh Shiesty Co-Signs BigKayBeezy On "Walk Down"Rising talent BigKayBeezy has gotten another major co-sign from Pooh Sheisty. Byhnhh4.1K Views
- NewsNewcomer Badda TD Employs 42 Dugg For "Feel Like A Boss"42 Dugg’s co-sign comes before Badda TD has even released an album. Byhnhh1.9K Views
- Newsssgkobe And $NOT Collaborate For The First Time On "Calabasas"The track is accompanied by a music video from Lyrical Lemonade. Byhnhh1.8K Views
- NewsYung Pooda & DreamDoll Grab Trey Songz For "Chicken N Grits Remix"Yung Pooda needs a “big booty b*tch.”Byhnhh2.0K Views