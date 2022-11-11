HNHH’s “New Artists You Should Hear” editorial series has shined early spotlights on some pretty crucial rising artists. Vallejo game-changer LaRussell was featured in the series in 2021, and the shirtless rap sensation JELEEL! was featured in April. Today, Cam The Artisan — an artist featured last November — has stepped up to the plate to release his latest single.

Cam has developed the reputation of a relentless creative by dropping popular tracks like 2018’s “Bliss” and 2020’s “Brown Skin. Since dropping his acclaimed debut project Hues in 2019, Cam The Artisan has long been an intriguing artist to watch. Over the last year, Cam has dropped off three singles — “How High,” “LMA,” and “Believe It” — and now with the bases loaded, he’s ready to take a huge swing with “Circles.”

Cam The Artisan tackles cyclic romantic toxicity on “Circles.”

Cam The Artisan’s new four-minute song is dark, moody, and atmospheric. The prominent sample of Cordell Watts’ “7 Nights Interlude” immediately pulls listeners in, and it serves as the song’s hook. Producers Swanky and C-SHARP teamed up to create the beat with additional input from Zane Durham and Nick Braham, and the byproduct of their collaboration is astounding. The sample sets the tone, and the production serves as the perfect sonic pocket for Cam The Artisan’s weary musings.

Throughout the four-minute track, Cam airs out a relationship that can’t escape a nonstop cycle of romance and toxicity. The Atlanta-bred artist employs a callous, yet melodic, flow, and in his first verse, he takes the opportunity to subtly flex his lyrical capabilities. All in all, Cam The Artisan’s ambitious new sonic direction pays off with an infectious and genre-bending triumph.

Quotable Lyrics

Got me feeling weak, got me dizzy

We wasted a Ferris Wheel with all of the time that you spend with me

You pulled my strings like a puppet while I made a symphony

Now there’s no sympathy, honestly

Watch the official visuals for Cam The Artisan’s fresh new single or stream it on Spotify below. After you give “Circles” a listen, let us know in the comments if you plan on listening to more of the rising Atlanta artist’s music.