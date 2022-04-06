best new artists
- MusicFive Artists To Watch Out For In 2024Even though some believe hip-hop is in danger, there are still talented artists who will preserve the excitement and push the boundaries of the genre. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicZaia Takes Listeners On A Trip With "American Psycho"Zaia returns with his first project in over two years.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsCam The Artisan Is Tired Of Going In "Circles" On His Atmospheric New TrackCam The Artisan delivers “Circles,” an ambitious new single that flips an obscure sample into an infectious genre-bending record.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentArtists To Watch In 2022Check out the hottest breakout artists of 2022 so far, including Saucy Santana, Yeat, Nardo Wick, Muni Long, Kali, and more.By Alex Zidel