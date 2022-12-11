We’ve seen countless artists tragically taken from us too soon throughout 2022. The pain certainly hasn’t been easy to endure. However, it has inspired other creatives to pay tribute to their fallen friends in beautiful ways. Most recently, Monaleo did just that on her “Miss U Already” single.

Featuring NoCap, the emotional song finds the Houston native singing to someone close to her that lost their own life. Marking her most real release to date, she gets vulnerable about the stages of grief and mental health struggles that come along with them.

“Why / Know that you hate to see me cry / But I can’t shake this feeling / This can’t be part of healing,” Monaleo solemnly sings.

As the track goes on, we hear her express her inner rage. “F*ck the opposition cause they took you / Promise I’m stepping on them n*ggas in my new shoes,” she rhymes. “These n*ggas telling giving blues clues / Whatever we did I’m taking to the grave it’s me and you.”

As a press release notes, the 21-year-old specifically aims to comfort and uplift others in a similar situation with “Miss U Already.”

Other recent endeavours have seen Mona sharing her “Body Bag” rap single, as well as a remix of Chief Keef’s “Faneto.” The latter subsequently went viral on TikTok, only expanding her ever-growing fanbase.

She’s also been showing with titles like “Beating Down Yo Block,” “Suck It Up,” and the “We Not Humping” remix featuring Flo Milli.

Finally, stream Monaleo’s “Miss U Already” collab with NoCap on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, share your thoughts on the emotional new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

F*ck the opposition cause they took you

Promise I’m stepping on them n*ggas in my new shoes

These n*ggas telling giving blues clues

Whatever we did I’m taking to the grave it’s me and you