Monaleo Is Bringing The Party To You On "Don Who Leo"

A lot of rappers love to hone in on a particular lane that they can rely on creatively. While some will argue that makes you one-dimensional, it can also be true that some artists like to deliver one sound. That can work in their favor, especially if they are bringing fans back for more every time they drop. Monaelo is one of those MCs who is always going to drop head-knocking bangers.

The relatively new girl on the block hails from Houston, Texas. "Go big or go home" is their trademark saying down south and Monaleo is always going for it all. The last time we spoke about her music was the last time she put out a single back in late September. It was about "Crying On Your Birthday," which featured some wild punchlines. That continues to be a trademark in her songs with her latest drop.

Listen To "Don Who Leo" By Monaleo

This is also Monaleo, first offering for 2024 and it comes in the form of "Don Who Leo." A trap banger with loud bass and some bells for some extra grand appeal. The cleverly named song makes a nod to the popular hard liquor Don Julio. Monaleo mentions crazy one-liners in this one. "Pulling cards, b****, this ain't no Yu-Gi-Oh! (Yeah) / I get straight to business and I'm strict, Judge Judy h*e (Yeah, Yeah, Uh-huh)." Be sure to check out the accompanying music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get off that Don Who Leo

Act a fool-eo (B****)

B****, I called your motherf*****g phone, that's how you do me, h*e? (Yeah, Yeah, Uh-huh)

Ay, b****, don't let me find out you with a groupie h*e (What?)

You gon' be with 2Pac when I come shoot up that studio (Boom, boom, boom)

