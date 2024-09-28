Monaleo Drops Off Her Sophomore LP "Throwing Bows"

Monaleo is one of the many new femcees looking to build a brand on being uber aggressive on all of their tracks. She's someone who makes music for the ladies, particularly the single ones out there. Some artists that are trying to carve a niche in this area of rap tend to rely on having a unique voice, solid production, and sticky lyrics. The ones that do have pretty large audiences with some of them including GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Latto. Sadly, there is quite a large sum of them out there who are still finding their footing. When it comes to rappers like that, they tend to sound like other's that are most established.