Monaleo Drops Off Her Sophomore LP "Throwing Bows"

Monaleo is one of the many new femcees looking to build a brand on being uber aggressive on all of their tracks. She's someone who makes music for the ladies, particularly the single ones out there. Some artists that are trying to carve a niche in this area of rap tend to rely on having a unique voice, solid production, and sticky lyrics. The ones that do have pretty large audiences with some of them including GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Latto. Sadly, there is quite a large sum of them out there who are still finding their footing. When it comes to rappers like that, they tend to sound like other's that are most established.
Sadly, at the moment, Monaleo is coming across as that sort of artist on her latest LP, Throwing Bows. What the Houston native does have is good mic presence, but not enough of a discernable voice. In addition, some of her production choices are head scratchers. "Wam Bam" might be the biggest culprit of this, as the Brittney Spears "Toxic" has no place in a song this off the wall. Songs like this one, as well as "Ee-er" and "Flush Em", have annoyingly repetitive choruses to the point where they come across as lazy. Overall, it's still early for Monaleo. But for us, there's too many miscues across the board here.
Throwing Bows - Monaleo
Throwing Bows Tracklist:
- Drunk Freestyle
- Don Who Leo
- Pimpin' Ain't Dead with TEXAS BOYZ
- Ee-er with Sauce Walka
- Queen & Slime with Stunna 4 Vegas
- Leo Luv The Sluts
- Flush Em with Kaliii
- Wam Bam with Baby Kia
- Passenger Princess (Jibbitz) with Stunna 4 Vegas
- Unphased