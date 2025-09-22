Stunna 4 Vegas Praised For Pink Suit As His Wedding With Monaleo Goes Viral

Several celebrity guests attended Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas' wedding, including Kaliii, Paul Wall, Johnny Dang, Bun B, and more.

Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas have been an item since 2021, and over the weekend, they officially tied the knot. In various clips making their rounds on social media, the power couple is seen surrounded by friends and family at the idyllic ceremony. The North Carolina-born rapper was visibly emotional as his bride made her way towards him, as captured by Our Generation Music.

“I have to be honest, I was getting ready to say, ‘I do,’ too,'” the officiant announced. When the best man finally gave Stunna the ring, he said, “Whew, somebody loves somebody in here.”

The stunning, pink theme of the event has also garnered plenty of attention on social media. It featured pink decor, flowers, and both Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas wore pink. His suit in particular is making waves, as fans praise him for ensuring the Houston femcee had her dream wedding.

"You can tell he’s a real man. Ain’t worried bout the pink, and worried about what anybody was thinking. Just happy to be with you🥺," one TikTok user writes. "I like when men are just quiet in all pink," another jokes.

Stunna 4 Vegas & Monaleo

In a TikTok video, Monaleo wrote of the big day, “Alright, y’all, I just got married… Look at my husband.” In response, he commented, “Check the suit. I went [with a] tail ‘cause I’m showing my ass today.”

As expected, several celebrity guests attended the wedding to show their support for the happy couple. This included Kaliii, Paul Wall, Johnny Dang, and more. Bun B even stopped by to deliver a lively performance of "Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)," per The Shade Room.

Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas share one child together, who they welcomed back in May of 2023. Their engagement was announced shortly after the child's birth.

