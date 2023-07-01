Monaleo recently took to Instagram to share some adorable new photos with her family. The rapper and her partner, Stunna 4 Vegas, posed alongside their baby in the all pink photoshoot. “Make yall mind up,” she writes, “omg does my little chicken nugget look like me or his dad ???” Fans, of course, rushed to the comments section to dote on the happy family.

“Whole family beautiful,” one user notes. Another person writes, “y’all deserve nothing but happiness.” Various other commenters also weighed in on Monaleo’s question, with the majority agreeing that the baby looks identical to his father. “Your genes didn’t even try to fight back,” one fan says alongside a heart-eyed emoji. “Daddy’s baby,” another writes, “they even got the same smile.” Monaleo had the child in May, giving fans a glimpse into her natural home water birth in an Instagram post.

Monaleo And Stunna 4 Vegas Pose With Their Child

“Thank you for supporting me, uplifting me, catering to my every need,” she told Stunna 4 Vegas in her post. “Always putting me first and always encouraging me to reach heights i never thought i could. i’m so glad we got to share this beautiful experience together. i love you more than life!!!!!!!” Monaleo delivered the baby amid the release of her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die. The album includes a feature from Flo Milli, who Monaleo also joined on her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” last year.

The couple announced their pregnancy in April, unveiling some stunning maternity photos. Stunna 4 Vegas commented on photos from the shoot, writing a sweet message to his child. “I love you so much and [I] ain’t got to touch you yet,” he commented. “You won’t have to worry about nothing in the world! I won’t steer you in the wrong direction, I won’t miss a beat. I won’t let you make the same mistakes I made.”

