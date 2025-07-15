Monaleo Is Ready To Scrap On "We On Dat"

Monaleo is known for "Throwing Bows." but she's reminding anyone who wants to test her that they probably shouldn't on "We On Dat."

Monaleo will "lay you down, down, down like a sheet" if the moment calls for it. She's letting everyone know that on her confrontational single, "We On Dat." It sounds like this track was inspired by true events as it opens with retelling of a Family Dollar brawl.

"Y'all, I, it was a b*tch ran up on me with a motherfuckin' Southside Fade (Merion Krazy) / These b*tches walkin' around with Southside? / This ho ran up on me in Family Dolla', y'all / The b*tch hit me in my lip so f*ckin' fast, I ain't even get to lick my sh*t."

She continues, "I ain't even get to feel if it was swellin' up or not / The b*tch, ah, I'm like, okay, I'm on that too / So we can, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, you know I'm sayin'? We on that." That bleeds into the sticky chorus that features a fair warning to those who want to step to her.

Similar to the lyrical content Monaleo brings to the table, the beat is equally brash and aggressive. Fat bass rumbles alongside Southern-inspired synths, giving "We On Dat" an intimidating presence. The Stomp Down femcee matches the attitude to a tee and making this a slapper from beginning to end.

Spin her newest release with the YouTube music video link below.

Monaleo "We On Dat"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the one that got these b*tches puttin' blush on they nose, and wearin' pink on they clothes
They know I'm throwin' the bows, French tip on the toes
And it's bald, Amber Rose, I'm that b*tch and it shows
That I'm that, huh, that's a fact
None of these b*tches wanna get down and scratch
I'ma mink-mink-mink me a b*tch, no cap

