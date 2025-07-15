Monaleo Is Ready To Scrap On "We On Dat"

Monaleo is known for "Throwing Bows." but she's reminding anyone who wants to test her that they probably shouldn't on "We On Dat."

I'm the one that got these b*tches puttin' blush on they nose, and wearin' pink on they clothes They know I'm throwin' the bows, French tip on the toes And it's bald, Amber Rose , I'm that b*tch and it shows That I'm that, huh, that's a fact None of these b*tches wanna get down and scratch I'ma mink-mink-mink me a b*tch, no cap

She continues, "I ain't even get to feel if it was swellin' up or not / The b*tch, ah, I'm like, okay, I'm on that too / So we can, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, you know I'm sayin'? We on that." That bleeds into the sticky chorus that features a fair warning to those who want to step to her.

