DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas Reunite In New York & Fans Love It

Baby & Stunna end their feud. Could this be the rebirth of Billion Dollar Entertainment?

DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas appear to have put their differences to rest to reunite with hopes of bringing their dynamic duo back. On Tuesday (November 12), DaBaby shared a series of posts celebrating their reunion, which began with an electrifying onstage moment at Monaleo’s concert at the Barclays Center in New York. According to DaBaby, the connection was orchestrated by Houston’s rising rap star Monaleo, who is currently dating Stunna 4 Vegas. “4X & BABY. A moment @ the Barclay’s provided by @themonaleo,” DaBaby captioned a video of the two performing together. He cemented their reunion with a post of the duo in the studio.

The chemistry between DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas dates back to their breakout 2018 collaboration, Animal, which Stunna credits as a turning point in his career. “Making that song with him changed my life,” Stunna told Billboard. Their synergy led to Stunna’s 2019 signing with Interscope Records and the release of his debut album, Big 4x. Their recent reunion suggests a fresh chapter for the duo, reigniting the collaborative energy that once defined their partnership. Fans eagerly await what comes next as the pair appears ready to pick up right where they left off. Whether on stage or in the studio, DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas prove that some bonds in hip-hop are unbreakable.

Hip Hop Loves The DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas Reunion

The reunion sparked excitement among fans and peers alike, with notable figures such as Meek Mill, Dreezy, and Hitmaka chiming in. “We needed to see that,” Meek Mill commented, while Dreezy added, “Dis what we like to see.” Hitmaka expressed his approval, writing, “Glad to see y’all back.”