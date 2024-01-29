Chrisean Rock Lost This Many Followers After Revealing Blueface Tattoo

Chrisean Rock is currently receiving a lot of hate for her decisions. However, this is something that has always sort of been true about the reality television star. Overall, her relationship with Blueface has been under the microscope for quite some time. After all, they have been on again and off again. Furthermore, the toxicity that has taken place online just goes to show that perhaps, moving on is best for everyone. In the end, however, Chrisean constantly finds herself back with the artist.

For instance, now he is in jail, and she claims that the two have an incredible bond again. Consequently, she decided to go out and get a tattoo of Blueface on her face. The reference photo is from his mugshot which was taken just a few weeks ago. Overall, this tattoo has proven to be quite shocking to many. After all, face tattoos are already pretty extreme. Once you put your on again off again flame into the mix, it really starts to get a bit weird. As it turns out, Chrisean has even alienated her fanbase with the move.

Chrisean Rock Loses Support

According to TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, Chrisean has lost over 200K followers thanks to her recent decision. However, Karlissa Saffold believes there is another reason at play here. She doesn't want her son to be scapegoated, and she has made her theory known by all. "No ma’am , they left when she called them broke followers. Do not make this about my son," she wrote in the HU comments section. Clearly, Saffold is fed up of Chrisean, and believes she continues to harm her son and his reputation.

One has to wonder whether or not the tattoo is even real. Let us know if you believe it is, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

