Sauce Walka Calls Out Drake For Not Supporting The Houston Rap Scene

Sauce had very similar gripes with The Boy back in 2015 and its unclear why they are coming back to light.

Dating back to 2015, Houston rapper Sauce Walka has had some issues with Drake. It mostly stems from The Boy's Houston Appreciation Weekend and the lack of support for Houston-bred artists. The "Texas Cyclone" MC put him on blast, saying, "A n**** using our culture for lyrical content, and ain’t giving s*** back but a family fun day and some money to some h*es he tricking on in the club. This b****-a** n**** make music with artists from everywhere but Houston". This set him off so much that he would go on to release a diss called "Wack 2 Wack", rapping over Drake's "Back To Back" beat.

Things between these two would continue to be tense up until just a few months ago. Sauce and Drake were spotted at a Houston strip club called Area 29 chopping it up, seemingly putting their differences behind them. However, things seem to be unraveling as evidenced by some "new" comments by Walka on The Breakfast Club. DJ Akademiks reshared a clip from their recent conversation and it sees him rehashing the same issues from the past.

Sauce Walka Wants To See Drake Work With Lesser-Known Houston MCs

Essentially, Sauce doesn't understand how Drake claims to be a proponent of Houston's rap culture but has hardly any collaborations with artists from there. Walka might want to check the receipts though, because he has songs with Travis Scott, Bun B, Pimp C, Beyonce, and etc. However, he argues that he only works with artists who are on equal playing grounds and ones that will elevate his status. Sauce essentially wants to see Drizzy help the lesser-known talents and to give them more exposure. If he does this, Walka thinks bigger music festivals, like Rolling Roud, will come to the city as well. He could just be talking about what happened with Drake in the past and things are still good, but it'll be interesting to see if something happens between them again.