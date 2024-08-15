Charlamagne Tha God Urges Drake To Take Lengthy Hiatus

Charlamagne Tha God wants the music-listening public to miss Drake so that his comeback feels all the more sweet.

A lot of people are trying to play the role of Drake's manager and advisor these days following his Kendrick Lamar battle. The latest slightly patronizing take about what his next moves should be comes from Charlamagne Tha God, who discussed his latest career updates on the Brilliant Idiots podcast. These include a Lil Yachty collab that Kai Cenat leaked on his livestream, as well as presumably the 6ix God's 100 GIGS drop of new songs and BTS material. Despite all the attention on him right now, the Breakfast Club host thinks that he should hang it up for a little bit and then come back.

"Listen, to your point, when the dust settles, it's not gon' really be anything," Charlamagne Tha God told Andrew Schulz, possibly making a specific reference to the Kendrick Lamar beef. "But I think that Drake should go away for, like, a year. And let nostalgia bring him back. Or maybe six months, just take a break." While there are plenty of reasons as to why the Toronto superstar might want to take a break right now, many see it as a direct result of his perceived loss in the K.Dot battle.

Charlamagne Tha God Wants People To Miss Drake Again

However, Drake already wanted to take a break last year, as he indicated in the For All The Dogs era and at the beginning of the Kendrick Lamar battle. As such, it seems like we just can't let him go for whatever reason. There's something to be said about how paradoxical these discussions can be. For example, folks have flip-flopped a lot on whether or not Drizzy is on the clock to respond to a diss, doing too much with his subsequent releases, not doing enough to prove himself... You get the idea.

Regardless of what Charlamagne Tha God thinks, Drake's recent moves suggest that he isn't going away anytime soon. Fans are already theorizing as to what his next project will be about thanks to some social media hints. Many fans think that this strategy will work in his favor, and others believe that it won't do anything to erase the reality of the Kendrick Lamar battle. Only time will tell, so let's give this debacle even more time to age and anchor itself in rap history.