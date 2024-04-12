Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake Is Ducking Kendrick Lamar's Smoke For This Reason

The Breakfast Club is weighing in yet again about the biggest question in rap right now: when will Drake and Kendrick Lamar face off? Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious all had different perspectives on what the Toronto superstar could do, and what the Compton creative's plans and motivations are. "I got confidence in Drizzy. To rap!" Envy proposed. "No, he gon' come back. I don't know when, hopefully soon. You don't think so? Nah, we acting like Drake ain't got bars. Is that what we're saying? Y'all stop it, man, y'all stop it!"

"Yeah, he can rap, but he ain't got nothing on Kendrick Lamar," Charlamagne Tha God remarked. "He better keep chilling with Sexyy Red, that's what he better keep doing," Jess Hilarious added. "Drake is phenomenal, Drake and Kendrick Lamar would be a phenomenal match-up," Charlamagne clarified. "I'm just telling you, he don't want it with Kung Fu Kenny. He don't want it with Kung Fu Kenny." "He can take A$AP [Rocky], he can take The Weekend, he can sing back," Jess posited. "Drake is a smart championship fighter," Tha God elaborated. "He knows the match he should not take. He been ducking this match for several years. Several!"

The Breakfast Club Predicts What Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Could Look Like

"Did people say that when he battled Meek, and him and Meek went back and forth?" DJ Envy asked. "That was a good fight for him, and he won that," Charlamange Tha God responded. "But then he lost to Pusha, and he don't want it with Kendrick. And if he do want it with Kendrick, then he need to show improvement. But if he chooses not to, I'm cool on that, too. But I just want him to know that the opp is Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick is the one that wants the fight. Kendrick has been challenging him for several, several years."

"Okay, well, maybe he's gonna do it on his time, right?" DJ Envy suggested. "He's not going to listen to your social media antics and he's going to do it on his time when he wants to do it." "I'm not mad at that, either," Tha God concluded. For more news and the latest updates on The Breakfast Club, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, keep checking in with HNHH.

