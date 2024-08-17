DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Scrapped A Press Conference And Reveals "100 GIGS" Release Details

DJ Akademiks told both stories to shed some alleged light on how Drake moves in the industry and what goes on behind the scenes.

DJ Akademiks is back at it again, indulging in more behind the scenes Drake claims and post-beef strategies for The Boy. This time around, Ak spoke on his livestream about an allegedly scrapped press conference Drizzy was going to host last year or the year before, plus some rumors about how the recent 100 GIGS drop made it to streaming.

"So Elliott Wilson, back in the day, was just – and I guess I can say this now 'cause Elliott and Drake ain't cool no more. Apparently, Drake was about to do a press conference last year or the year before at his house. He was hitting up select journalists to fly to Toronto," DJ Akademiks continued. "You know everyone was just salivating over this Drake interview. 'Are we going to get a Drake interview?' Like, the whole culture, every goddamn media personality, just everybody. And apparently, this was the plan. I think Drake comes up with it. 'Yo, I'm going to bring certain journalists here and we're going to do a press conference. So rather than pick one of y'all to do an interview with, I have all of y'all.' It didn't end up happening."

"But I remember [Elliott] was just, like, it wasn't really Drake, it was Mr. Morgan," DJ Akademiks went on. "And that's when I started hearing that name and I'm like, 'Who the f**k is Mr. Morgan?' I asked Drake for his Spotify wrap-up to see how many streams he did, 'cause I post everybody's streams at the end of the year. He was like, 'Oh, just hit Mr. Morgan.' Anyway, I just didn't know who he was. Apparently, the guy was just in the room, I didn't even know it was him. They called Drake, I'm there with [PARTYNEXTDOOR]. But then, it kind of shows how organic and how simple Drake's process is.

"So it's me, PARTY, Mr. Morgan, and Drake's on the phone," DJ Akademiks concluded. "That's the night he dropped that three-pack. 100 GIGS, is that what it's called? He asked the Mr. Morgan dude, 'Yo, are we still going up with that thing?' It was 1AM or whatever. And the dude is like, 'Yeah, it'll probably be on DSPs in 30 minutes.' I was like, damn. I would think this is a big Universal operation seeing the fact that their artists they gave 100 million dollars [to] just leaked some songs. But it looked like they just organically released it."