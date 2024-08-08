Elliott Wilson Cosigns DJ Akademiks' Theory As To Why Nicki Minaj And Others Are Hating On Him

DJ Akademiks doesn't understand why Elliott Wilson is getting so much particular hate for things that his media colleagues also engage with.

Elliott Wilson is one of hip-hop's most celebrated media voices, but thanks to recent situations with Charlamagne Tha God and Drake, it's clear that he's also among the most hated-on. Nicki Minaj recently seemed to fuel this fire by insinuating that he's too old to chase Internet headlines, and DJ Akademiks questioned why some people are so quick to dismiss him. "Why everybody hate Elliott Wilson, man?" Ak began his remarks, a clip of which Wilson posted on Twitter while saluting the streamer for his breakdown. "This has to be studied. So, this [Nicki Minaj rant] was about Elliott Wilson. Elliott Wilson, ironically, is 53. Recently we've seen Charlamagne get at him, Drake got at him, and now Nicki Minaj basically, in a roundabout way, is getting at him. I'm wondering why everybody hates Elliott Wilson so bad. I'm wondering if it's a few things.

"Is it because of his age or is it because of his actions?" DJ Akademiks continued. "You know, again, I think Elliott's kind of doing what a lot of other people are doing in media. Yeah, I really don't know why people hate Elliott Wilson. I think he's doing what the majority of media personalities are doing. One thing I'll say is that it's clearly working. Artists hope to control the media or control the thoughts of the media. And when you get artists upset at you, as long as you're not operating in bad faith, you're probably doing something right or you're operating and giving your thoughts against the grain. Now, I think Elliott's a little bit different, and I think this is why he's been getting dragged by a lot of people. Yeah, he did an interview with these people.

DJ Akademiks Wonders Why Some Artists Hate Elliott Wilson

"Maybe that makes sense," DJ Akademiks added. "Didn't they [Elliott and Nicki] do a CRWN together? Oh, they did. Now it's making a little bit more sense. Like, Elliott's got those [Nicki Minaj and Drake] interviews, and I think people feel like he's regressed. I had to come up talking about the artists 'cause them n***as ain't want to talk to me. However, I think with Elliott, they looked at him like someone they respected. Someone who was a great journalist that would talk to them, and they feel like he's now... I hate to use the word 'regressed,' but they feel like now he's in the lane of, like, gossiping. That's the only way I could size it up. Because I can't tell why they all mad at him, you get what I mean?