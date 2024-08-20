Lil Yachty Sends Drake Fans Into A Frenzy By Unfollowing Him On IG

Lil Yachty and Drake have a really good personal and working relationship, so many fans wonder what this could even mean.

It seems like fans will spend "Another Late Night" theorizing and speculating as to who Drake is beefing with next. Moreover, some eagle-eyed fans on social media recently noticed that Lil Yachty seemed to unfollow him on Instagram. This shocked a lot of admirers thanks to the duo's strong collaborative and personal relationship prior to this, as well as the fact that they engaged with each other online as much as in person. Furthermore, OVO and Concrete supporters immediately got into detective mode, speculating that the supposed upcoming release of Drizzy's "Supersoak" has something to do with it.

If you didn't already know, DJ Akademiks previewed a clip of the music video for this song, which originally featured Lil Yachty. In fact, it was Yachty who leaked the original collab version of the song to Kai Cenat for him to play it on his livestream. This was because they couldn't clear the sample, as the sampled artist Mr. Hotspot's religious views prompted him to demand a clean version of the team-up. With this new development in mind, many speculate that Mr. Hotspot is mad at Yachty for revealing all this on a podcast, and told the 6ix God that he could drop it if he removed his partner.

Lil Yachty Seemingly Unfollows Drake

Of course, that's just an unfounded theory, and so will any others before one of them actually speaks out about it. Still, we're not even inclined to believe that this indicates a rift between the two, as it could just as easily be a promo tactic. Nevertheless, it's not like Drake and Lil Yachty's relationship has all been peaches and cream. For example, the latter's thoughts on the former's beef with Kendrick Lamar resulted in considerable uproar from the Toronto superstar's die-hards.

Regardless, we'll see if Drake and Lil Yachty speak on this at any point. It's not like every fan loved this collab, but fans worry about this partnership fading. After all, they picked a pretty contentious and controversial moment to stir even more rumors about who is or isn't beefing. Are they bamboozling us just to troll or is there something deeper going on?