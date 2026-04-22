Fabolous & Maino Clown Jim Jones For Getting Stranded On The Highway

Recently, Jim Jones found himself in a sticky situation when he ran out of gas and got stranded on the highway. Fortunately, there was a gas station not too far away, which he was able to walk to. He documented the experience on Instagram. "Nah how I run out of gas smh lol Feel like God said slow down," he captioned the post.

"Who's on the highway riding and runs out of gas?" he asked with a laugh, labeling himself the "airhead" of the day. "I just walked about a mile to the gas station. That can't be good."

Needless to say, fans are getting a good laugh out of all of this. Some of Jones' peers have even chimed in on the incident, making their amusement apparent. That includes two of his Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts, Fabolous and Maino.

"Never slow down. But sometimes you moving too fast. Dont Let That Go Over Ya Head," Fab said in his comments section. Maino simply wrote, "Less Gas About It," adding a series of laughing emojis.

Jim Jones & 50 Cent Beef

A few social media users have even tagged 50 Cent in posts about Jones' trek, hoping to hear a response. So far, Fif hasn't publicly commented on it. In recent months, however, he's been hard at work trolling Jones and his podcast co-hosts every chance he gets.

In February, for example, he allegedly linked up with Jones' landlord. This was after he accused Jones of owing thousands in back rent on his podcast studio. "Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy. [thinking emoji] by Monday, your destroying my property," he captioned the photo.