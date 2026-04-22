Fabolous & Maino Clown Jim Jones For Getting Stranded On The Highway

BY Caroline Fisher
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Fabolous Maino Clown Jim Jones
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jim Jones attends Day 2 of Revolt World on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Jim Jones recently had to go on a mile-long trek to a gas station after running out of fuel on the highway.

Recently, Jim Jones found himself in a sticky situation when he ran out of gas and got stranded on the highway. Fortunately, there was a gas station not too far away, which he was able to walk to. He documented the experience on Instagram. "Nah how I run out of gas smh lol Feel like God said slow down," he captioned the post.

"Who's on the highway riding and runs out of gas?" he asked with a laugh, labeling himself the "airhead" of the day. "I just walked about a mile to the gas station. That can't be good."

Needless to say, fans are getting a good laugh out of all of this. Some of Jones' peers have even chimed in on the incident, making their amusement apparent. That includes two of his Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts, Fabolous and Maino.

"Never slow down. But sometimes you moving too fast. Dont Let That Go Over Ya Head," Fab said in his comments section. Maino simply wrote, "Less Gas About It," adding a series of laughing emojis.

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Jim Jones & 50 Cent Beef

A few social media users have even tagged 50 Cent in posts about Jones' trek, hoping to hear a response. So far, Fif hasn't publicly commented on it. In recent months, however, he's been hard at work trolling Jones and his podcast co-hosts every chance he gets.

In February, for example, he allegedly linked up with Jones' landlord. This was after he accused Jones of owing thousands in back rent on his podcast studio. "Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy. [thinking emoji] by Monday, your destroying my property," he captioned the photo.

Before that, Fif posted security footage of Jones allegedly trying to kick down the door of the podcast studio after the locks were changed on him.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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