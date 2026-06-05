YG Reveals The Advice Kendrick Lamar Gave Him

As he prepares for the release of his new album this month, YG is switching up how he navigates his career with advice from K. Dot.

Fellow rapper and Compton star Kendrick Lamar offered YG a bit of advice on navigating his trajectory. "I was talking to Dot, I'm playing him the album and sh*t," said YG. "I'm telling him about what I was doing, like putting out albums just to get out the deal 'cause my deal was f*cked up... He was like, 'Bro, you ain't never supposed to do that. Music cannot—you gotta give it your all every time.'"

To help hype his releases, YG caught up with DJ Hed to talk about his evolution. "The goal of this album, I'm coming for my respect," said YG. "I know I did it to myself, so I gotta get this sh*t back up out the mud. So, as a songwriter, as an artist, I'm coming for respect. I'm doing all—I ain't never got a BET Award nomination...for nothing. Not the BET Hip Hop Awards, I think I got one of those for "My N*gga" back in the day, but...for nothing, bro." He said in his "whole 10 years" he's "been in the game," he hasn't been recognized by the major award ceremonies. "I always felt some type of way."

At this stage of his career, YG wants you to put some respect on his name. The Los Angeles rapper has had an illustrious career for a decade, but there are still a few accolades that he's looking to secure. Recently, YG announced that his next studio album, The Gentlemen's Club, will arrive on June 19. Last week, he dropped his single "GANG BIZNESS," and it's clear that this is a new era for the Compton native .

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.