YG Reveals The Advice Kendrick Lamar Gave Him

At this stage of his career, YG wants you to put some respect on his name. The Los Angeles rapper has had an illustrious career for a decade, but there are still a few accolades that he's looking to secure. Recently, YG announced that his next studio album, The Gentlemen's Club, will arrive on June 19. Last week, he dropped his single "GANG BIZNESS," and it's clear that this is a new era for the Compton native.
To help hype his releases, YG caught up with DJ Hed to talk about his evolution. "The goal of this album, I'm coming for my respect," said YG. "I know I did it to myself, so I gotta get this sh*t back up out the mud. So, as a songwriter, as an artist, I'm coming for respect. I'm doing all—I ain't never got a BET Award nomination...for nothing. Not the BET Hip Hop Awards, I think I got one of those for "My N*gga" back in the day, but...for nothing, bro." He said in his "whole 10 years" he's "been in the game," he hasn't been recognized by the major award ceremonies. "I always felt some type of way."
Read More: GANG BIZNESS - Song by YG featuring PayGotti
YG Takes Wisdom From Kendrick Lamar
Fellow rapper and Compton star Kendrick Lamar offered YG a bit of advice on navigating his trajectory. "I was talking to Dot, I'm playing him the album and sh*t," said YG. "I'm telling him about what I was doing, like putting out albums just to get out the deal 'cause my deal was f*cked up... He was like, 'Bro, you ain't never supposed to do that. Music cannot—you gotta give it your all every time.'"
YG said he admitted he "f*cked up" and now he's "coming for everything." Watch DJ Hed chop it up with YG below.