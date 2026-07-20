DJ Bigga Rankin Has Passed Away

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bigga Rankin
via Big Facts Podcast
Bigga Rankin played a major role in the Southern hip-hop scene.

The South has now lost two legends this week. Earlier today, we reported on the passing of Atlanta rapper Alley Boy, who died at 42. Now, new reports have emerged announcing the death of Bigga Rankin, a foundational DJ who helped shape the Southern hip-hop circuit. 

His family confirmed his passing in a statement, revealing that he passed away during the early hours of Monday morning (July 20th).

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the patriarch of our family, Billy ‘Bigga Rankin’ Plummer, passed away earlier this morning on July 20th, 2026. We know how much he meant to his wife, his children, and the entire city of Jacksonville. As we grieve the loss of a legend, we the family ask that our privacy is respected,” he wrote. “The funeral arrangements and celebration of life of Bigga Rankin will be shared as soon as they are available.”

His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

Bigga Rankin's Legacy

Bigga Rankin’s legacy goes back over 30 years when he began developing a reputation as one of the South’s most respected and trusted tastemakers. Hailing from Jacksonville, FL, he played a crucial role in helping artists elevate their careers, from people like Rick Ross and Plies to Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. That alone helped him gain recognition as one of the most influential DJs and promoters. Beyond breaking records, he also served as an A&R representative for Think It’s A Game Records. He also became the vice president of Hittmenn DJs. 

His family confirmed that the annual Back to School Community Day hosted through the K.I.N.G. Foundation will continue as scheduled on Aug. 8 at A. Philip Randolph Park in Jacksonville, providing free backpacks, food and activities in honor of his commitment to serving the community.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes?
Comments 0