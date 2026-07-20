DJ Bigga Rankin Has Passed Away

The South has now lost two legends this week. Earlier today, we reported on the passing of Atlanta rapper Alley Boy, who died at 42. Now, new reports have emerged announcing the death of Bigga Rankin, a foundational DJ who helped shape the Southern hip-hop circuit.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement, revealing that he passed away during the early hours of Monday morning (July 20th).

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the patriarch of our family, Billy ‘Bigga Rankin’ Plummer, passed away earlier this morning on July 20th, 2026. We know how much he meant to his wife, his children, and the entire city of Jacksonville. As we grieve the loss of a legend, we the family ask that our privacy is respected,” he wrote. “The funeral arrangements and celebration of life of Bigga Rankin will be shared as soon as they are available.”

His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Bigga Rankin's Legacy

Bigga Rankin’s legacy goes back over 30 years when he began developing a reputation as one of the South’s most respected and trusted tastemakers. Hailing from Jacksonville, FL, he played a crucial role in helping artists elevate their careers, from people like Rick Ross and Plies to Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. That alone helped him gain recognition as one of the most influential DJs and promoters. Beyond breaking records, he also served as an A&R representative for Think It’s A Game Records. He also became the vice president of Hittmenn DJs.