Alley Boy Dead At 42

BY Aron A.
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Alley boy
via Perspektives With Bank
The Atlanta rapper reportedly passed away after a long battle with kidney failure.

Tragedy has struck Atlanta this weekend after news of Alley Boy’s death. The rapper was 42 years old, per All Hip Hop. News of his passing surfaced on Sunday, though an official statement from his family or representatives had not been released at the time of publication. The rapper, born Curt Freeman, had spent the last several years publicly documenting his declining health while hoping to receive a kidney transplant.

Following reports of his death, peers and friends shared tributes across social media. Big Bank, DJ Scream, Rocko, and Hot Boy Turk were among those who honored Alley Boy's legacy. The "Fish Fry" rapper is remembered as one of the most respected voices to emerge from Atlanta's Zone 6 because of his authenticity and influence on the city's rap scene.

Alley Boy never shied away from discussing the circumstances that led to kidney failure. During an appearance on the A Humble Soul podcast, he explained that his kidneys were severely damaged after years of drinking lean and complications with high blood pressure. The Gift Of Discernment MC used his own story as a cautionary tale, especially after detailing how he also used to sell codeine. In 2024, he was undergoing dialysis three times a week for more than a year while waiting for a transplant that ultimately never came.

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Alley Boy’s Career

Over the course of his career, Alley Boy became a key figure in Atlanta’s trap scene, having made a name for himself in the underground and co-founding the label Duct Tape Entertainment, which later secured a distribution deal through Asylum/Atlantic Records. Throughout his career, he collaborated with major artists in hip-hop, including Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, Future, Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Master P and more. Rest In Peace, Alley Boy.

Sound off in the comments with your favorite Alley Boy song.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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