Drake Doesn't Have Nice Things To Say About Lefty Gunplay

The reverberations of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar have been felt for a while now. Overall, the two artists will forever be linked, regardless of what they may do.

Their associations have been placed under immense scrutiny since 2024. Anyone who collaborates with Lamar is seen as one of Drake's adversaries. The same applies in the other direction. Sides have been taken, and lines have been drawn in the sand.

According to Adam22, there is at least one Kendrick Lamar collaborator with whom Drake wants nothing to do. That artist is none other than Lefty Gunplay, who appears on the song "tv off."

While speaking to Wack 100, Adam reveals he asked Drake to address the rumor that Lefty Gunplay refused to do a song with him. This led to a sly reaction from the Canadian megastar, who effectively said he has no interest in ever collaborating with Lefty Gunplay.

Drake Has No Interest In A Song With Lefty Gunplay

Lefty Gunplay is an artist who still has a lot of work to do when it comes to his sound and ability. However, he is an artist who is hungry to show that he has what it takes to be a star. That said, we can see why Drake wouldn't want to work with him.

These sorts of rumors quickly materialized following the beef and the subsequent release of GNX. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake doesn't need Lefty Gunplay, or anyone else for that matter. His latest album ICEMAN was a massive success, even with minimal features.