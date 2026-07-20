Drake Doesn't Have Nice Things To Say About Lefty Gunplay

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake was asked by Adam22 whether or not he would do a song with Lefty Gunplay, and it led to a very honest answer.

The reverberations of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar have been felt for a while now. Overall, the two artists will forever be linked, regardless of what they may do.

Their associations have been placed under immense scrutiny since 2024. Anyone who collaborates with Lamar is seen as one of Drake's adversaries. The same applies in the other direction. Sides have been taken, and lines have been drawn in the sand.

According to Adam22, there is at least one Kendrick Lamar collaborator with whom Drake wants nothing to do. That artist is none other than Lefty Gunplay, who appears on the song "tv off."

While speaking to Wack 100, Adam reveals he asked Drake to address the rumor that Lefty Gunplay refused to do a song with him. This led to a sly reaction from the Canadian megastar, who effectively said he has no interest in ever collaborating with Lefty Gunplay.

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Drake Has No Interest In A Song With Lefty Gunplay

Lefty Gunplay is an artist who still has a lot of work to do when it comes to his sound and ability. However, he is an artist who is hungry to show that he has what it takes to be a star. That said, we can see why Drake wouldn't want to work with him.

These sorts of rumors quickly materialized following the beef and the subsequent release of GNX. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that Drake doesn't need Lefty Gunplay, or anyone else for that matter. His latest album ICEMAN was a massive success, even with minimal features.

Drake is Drake, and that is never going to change. He will always be one of the biggest crossover artists in the pop and rap world, regardless of who chooses to work with him.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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