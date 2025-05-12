Lefty Gunplay Tells Drake He's Ready To Squabble Up

Lefty Gunplay has had an incredible past six months thanks to the success of his feature on Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off." Although he is only responsible for a four-word hook at the end of the song, he manages to add a ton of personality to the track.

Since that time, the artist has been able to explode in popularity and he is taking full advantage. Moreover, he just put out an album with JasonMartin called Can't Get Right. Things are looking up for Lefty, and Kendrick is taking notice.

If one thing is for certain, it is that Lefty Gunplay has a lot of love for Kendrick Lamar. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that he is siding with his Los Angeles counterpart in the beef with Drake.

Recently, Lefty was on a show when Drake's name was brought up. This led to the artist questioning who Drake is and why he's being brought up. In fact, Lefty noted that if Drake ever comes on, he turns it off immediately.

Additionally, he let Drake know that he is ready to squabble up if they ever see each other. Whether or not Drake would ever accept that challenge, remains to be seen.

Lefty Gunplay Kendrick Lamar

Something for fans to keep their eyes on moving forward is a potential music video between Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay for "TV Off." This is something that has been teased for months but has never come to fruition.

"Squabble Up" and "Luther" both got music videos and those are two of the biggest songs on GNX. It only makes sense that "TV Off" would get one as well.