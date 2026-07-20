Jordan Honors Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Night With Two PEs

Jordan Brand created 2 special Air Jordan 4028 colorways honoring Bam Adebayo's historic scoring night. Adebayo scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards back in March.

That total became the second-highest single-game scoring mark in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962 stands above it. Adebayo also surpassed Kobe Bryant's 81-point game from 2006 that night.

Jordan Brand gifted him two pairs after the performance. One comes in the original Black and Neon Green colorway he wore that night. The other swaps those green accents for Infrared detailing instead.

Both pairs include Adebayo's name printed underneath a translucent, icy outsole. The tongue is embroidered with the date of his record-breaking performance.

The Air Jordan 4028 blends the base of the Air Jordan 40 with elements from the 28. That includes the model's signature zip-down shroud design. Both PEs stay tied to Adebayo personally for now. Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed a public release for either colorway.

Still, the standard Black Barely Volt version already has release plans. Reports suggest that pair could arrive sometime later this year. Given the moment's significance, wider interest in these colorways seems likely. For now, both PEs remain personal keepsakes tied to one unforgettable night.

Bam Adebayo's Air Jordan 4028

The Air Jordan 4028 mixes design elements from two very different Jordan models. It uses the cushioning and heel counter found on the Air Jordan 40.

Meanwhile, its upper closely mirrors the Air Jordan 28's zippered shroud design. That shroud can unzip to reveal a stylized "23" branding underneath. Both new PEs keep that same structural setup intact. The Neon Green pair matches the original colorway Adebayo wore during the game.

The Infrared version offers a bolder, more aggressive alternative instead. Small personal touches, like his name and the game's date, appear on both pairs. Those details tie each shoe directly back to that specific night.

Whether either colorway becomes public remains uncertain for now. Given the moment's historic weight, demand would likely be strong if they do.