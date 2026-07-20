Chris Griffith Claps Back At Cardi B For Calling Him An "Albino Lizard" Amid Stefon Diggs Case

Chris Griffith is currently in a legal battle with Stefon Diggs, and in the midst of it, Cardi B has been hurling insults.

The case between Griffith and Diggs does not yet have a court date. At this time, the judge is still trying to get both sides to submit exhibits and various forms of evidence. However, it does appear as though a trial could be on the horizon.

As you will hear in the clip above, Griffith isn't all that concerned with what Cardi B has to say about him. Instead, he is more focused on winning his court case, and he believes he has a very good shot at doing so. Griffith reiterated some of his talking points from the complaint against Diggs and is confident he will get the desired outcome.

Since that time, Griffith has filed a countersuit, and as a result, a lengthy legal battle has followed suit. In this battle, Griffith alleges he was drugged and that Diggs tried to take advantage of him. Subsequently, he claims Diggs had his brother jump Griffith after having his advances refused.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!