Chris Griffith Claps Back At Cardi B For Calling Him An "Albino Lizard" Amid Stefon Diggs Case

Chris Blake Griffith is currently in the midst of a legal battle against Stefon Diggs. Prior to the legal battle, Griffith had accused Stefon Diggs of being bisexual and of coming on to him without consent. Eventually, Diggs launched a defamation lawsuit against Griffith.
Since that time, Griffith has filed a countersuit, and as a result, a lengthy legal battle has followed suit. In this battle, Griffith alleges he was drugged and that Diggs tried to take advantage of him. Subsequently, he claims Diggs had his brother jump Griffith after having his advances refused.
Last week, Cardi B went to bat for Diggs, stating that Griffith's story doesn't hold up to scrutiny. Furthermore, she called the man a "light skin albino lizard."
This week, Chris Griffith was spotted by TMZ cameras, and a conversation ensued. It was here that Griffith was allowed to respond.
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Chris Griffith Responds
As you will hear in the clip above, Griffith isn't all that concerned with what Cardi B has to say about him. Instead, he is more focused on winning his court case, and he believes he has a very good shot at doing so. Griffith reiterated some of his talking points from the complaint against Diggs and is confident he will get the desired outcome.
Recently, Griffith submitted 100 pages worth of alleged text messages between himself and Stefon Diggs. These include Instagram messages, as well as text messages.
The case between Griffith and Diggs does not yet have a court date. At this time, the judge is still trying to get both sides to submit exhibits and various forms of evidence. However, it does appear as though a trial could be on the horizon.
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