Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs As NFL Star Claps Back At Sexual Assault Accuser

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might not be together anymore, but that doesn't mean Cardi isn't defending him on social media. As it stands, the NFL star is in a legal battle against Chris Blake Griffith, who has accused him of sexual assault.

Griffith had previously stated that Diggs is also attracted to men and that the two had some sort of relationship. This subsequently led to Diggs filing a lawsuit against Griffith. Griffith then countersued, claiming Diggs sexually assaulted him and even had him beaten up.

Last week, Griffith submitted 100 pages of alleged text messages between Diggs and himself. On Monday, Diggs clapped back, stating that he wants to see these 100 pages, as they are complete news to him. Diggs also said he is eager to prove Griffith to be a liar.

Stefon Diggs Speaks On Chris Griffith

While all of this was going down, Cardi B hopped on X Spaces, where she offered up her own take on the situation. It was here that she accused Griffith of embellishing his story and telling lies about the father of her child.

Cardi B Enters The Discussion

Griffith saw the post on DJ Akademiks' page and decided to issue a response. Griffith is defending himself, saying that Cardi B doesn't know the alleged truth. He believes that once all is said and done, his fight will be validated.

"If I didn’t speak up, imagine how many MORE victims there may be? Look up what happened to Nigel King…," Griffith wrote. "Look up whom attacked Nigel and cross-reference those names w/ whom attacked me…. Them same kids she referenced that are watching me, need to know their Daddy never let anybody step on me OR over me that did me wrong — simply because they were more rich. Truth gon beat a lie 8 days a week… The discovery that comes out in the east coast trial will put all this to madness to rest…And oh, who pocket watches? Someone whom was sued for defamation and claims their earnings were affected. Simple math for me to ask where you took a loss… Please remember I WAS SUED FIRST…. I responded w/ facts that have only become MORE substantiated as time has taken shape, and now EVERYBODY involved will be held accountable where it matters most — before a judge and jury."