Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs As NFL Star Claps Back At Sexual Assault Accuser

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Entertainer Cardi B walks through the tunnel after performing during halftime during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B is coming to the defense of Stefon Diggs as the NFL star continues to battle Chris Griffith, his sexual assault accuser, in court.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might not be together anymore, but that doesn't mean Cardi isn't defending him on social media. As it stands, the NFL star is in a legal battle against Chris Blake Griffith, who has accused him of sexual assault.

Griffith had previously stated that Diggs is also attracted to men and that the two had some sort of relationship. This subsequently led to Diggs filing a lawsuit against Griffith. Griffith then countersued, claiming Diggs sexually assaulted him and even had him beaten up.

Last week, Griffith submitted 100 pages of alleged text messages between Diggs and himself. On Monday, Diggs clapped back, stating that he wants to see these 100 pages, as they are complete news to him. Diggs also said he is eager to prove Griffith to be a liar.

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Stefon Diggs Speaks On Chris Griffith

While all of this was going down, Cardi B hopped on X Spaces, where she offered up her own take on the situation. It was here that she accused Griffith of embellishing his story and telling lies about the father of her child.

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Cardi B Enters The Discussion

Griffith saw the post on DJ Akademiks' page and decided to issue a response. Griffith is defending himself, saying that Cardi B doesn't know the alleged truth. He believes that once all is said and done, his fight will be validated.

"If I didn’t speak up, imagine how many MORE victims there may be? Look up what happened to Nigel King…," Griffith wrote. "Look up whom attacked Nigel and cross-reference those names w/ whom attacked me…. Them same kids she referenced that are watching me, need to know their Daddy never let anybody step on me OR over me that did me wrong — simply because they were more rich. Truth gon beat a lie 8 days a week… The discovery that comes out in the east coast trial will put all this to madness to rest…And oh, who pocket watches? Someone whom was sued for defamation and claims their earnings were affected. Simple math for me to ask where you took a loss… Please remember I WAS SUED FIRST…. I responded w/ facts that have only become MORE substantiated as time has taken shape, and now EVERYBODY involved will be held accountable where it matters most — before a judge and jury."

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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