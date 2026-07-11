Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit With Diggs' Brother

Stefon Diggs is still in a legal battle with Christopher Blake Griffith, a stylist and influencer who accused the football player of sexual assault. But that's not all on Griffith's legal docket... At least, it wasn't. According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, he reached a settlement with Stefon's brother Darez Diggs over a separate lawsuit he filed against Darez for $10 million.

Griffith had accused Diggs of physically assaulting him along with various other men in May of 2023. The Los Angeles apartment complex where he lived (and where the alleged attack purportedly occurred) was also named in the lawsuit. Christopher Blake claimed the alleged assailants stoke $100K in property from him.

Now, though, it seems like both parties reached an amicable solution in court that dismissed the $10 million assault case. Per TMZ, the specific details of the settlement that led to Griffith dropping the lawsuit, such as payment amounts and other financial terms, have not been explicitly revealed at press time.

At least the stylist now has one less legal headache on his plate, although the larger issue remains ongoing.

Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Allegations

Christopher Blake Griffith's allegations against Stefon Diggs emerged in a separate lawsuit against him, which remains active. Griffith accused the NFL wide receiver of sexually assaulting him at Diggs' Maryland home. More specifically, he alleged Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances towards him, such as putting his tongue in Griffith's ear and motioning for him to touch his exposed penis.

In addition, Christopher Blake's allegations here partially connect to the alleged Darez Diggs assault. He alleged Darez and two women threatened to punish him if he spoke out about the alleged encounter with Stefon.

The Diggs brothers counter-sued Griffith for defamation, denying all allegation of wrongdoing. It's unclear if this new settlement also resolves Darez's defamation claim. Still, it seems like a likely outcome.