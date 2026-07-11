Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit With Diggs' Brother

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stefon Diggs Accuser Settles 10M Lawsuit Brother
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court on Monday, May 4, 2062, during a lunch recess in his trial. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Christopher Blake Griffith had accused Stefon Diggs' brother Darez of allegedly physically assaulting him in a Los Angeles apartment complex.

Stefon Diggs is still in a legal battle with Christopher Blake Griffith, a stylist and influencer who accused the football player of sexual assault. But that's not all on Griffith's legal docket... At least, it wasn't. According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, he reached a settlement with Stefon's brother Darez Diggs over a separate lawsuit he filed against Darez for $10 million.

Griffith had accused Diggs of physically assaulting him along with various other men in May of 2023. The Los Angeles apartment complex where he lived (and where the alleged attack purportedly occurred) was also named in the lawsuit. Christopher Blake claimed the alleged assailants stoke $100K in property from him.

Now, though, it seems like both parties reached an amicable solution in court that dismissed the $10 million assault case. Per TMZ, the specific details of the settlement that led to Griffith dropping the lawsuit, such as payment amounts and other financial terms, have not been explicitly revealed at press time.

At least the stylist now has one less legal headache on his plate, although the larger issue remains ongoing.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Stefon Diggs' Sexual Assault Allegations

Christopher Blake Griffith's allegations against Stefon Diggs emerged in a separate lawsuit against him, which remains active. Griffith accused the NFL wide receiver of sexually assaulting him at Diggs' Maryland home. More specifically, he alleged Diggs drugged him and made unwanted sexual advances towards him, such as putting his tongue in Griffith's ear and motioning for him to touch his exposed penis.

In addition, Christopher Blake's allegations here partially connect to the alleged Darez Diggs assault. He alleged Darez and two women threatened to punish him if he spoke out about the alleged encounter with Stefon.

The Diggs brothers counter-sued Griffith for defamation, denying all allegation of wrongdoing. It's unclear if this new settlement also resolves Darez's defamation claim. Still, it seems like a likely outcome.

Stefon Diggs handled more legal drama recently, such as allegations against him from a former chef that accused him of assault. But he received a not guilty verdict in the case. We will see how this Christopher Blake Griffith situation resolves.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Chris Blake Griffith Sexual Assault Sports News Sports Stefon Diggs Sues Christopher Blake Griffith For Sexual Assault Claims
Chris Blake Griffith Counteruses Stefon Diggs Sports News Sports Chris Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs For Defamation & Sexual Misconduct
USATSI_28226131 (1) Sports Chris Blake Griffith Alleges Another Man Is Suing Stefon Diggs For Assault
Chris Blake Griffith Stefon Diggs Financial Records Sports Chris Blake Griffith Seeks Stefon Diggs’ Financial Records Amid Legal Battle
Comments 0