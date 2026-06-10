Stefon Diggs Ordered To Explain How He Knows His Male Sexual Assault Accuser

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs is being accused of sexually assaulting Christopher Blake Griffith, and now, a judge is asking him to answer questions.

Stefon Diggs is currently fighting another case, this time against Christopher Blake Griffith. As we previously reported, Griffith is currently accusing Diggs of drugging and sexually assaulting him.

The alleged incident took place back in 2023. Griffith also accused Diggs of having him jumped. Since that time, Diggs has denied the allegations against him. Furthermore, he has sued Griffith for defamation, claiming that these allegations were made as a means of harming his reputation.

Throughout this case, there have been a few discovery disputes, and according to TMZ, Diggs has come out on the losing side. For instance, Griffith had previously asked Diggs to describe the nature of their relationship. Diggs simply said that they are acquaintances, although the judge is ordering Diggs to divulge more.

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Stefon Diggs' Case Against Christopher Blake Griffith
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs is also going to have to provide information on the guests who visited his home in Rockville, Maryland, during the month of May 2023. That said, it's not all bad for Diggs right now. It was ruled that questions about possession or distribution of controlled substances can remain unanswered.

The judge's orders were implemented on June 3, and Diggs was given 14 days to provide the correct information. This means the NFL star will have until June 17 to respond.

In the meantime, Diggs continues to look for another job in the NFL. He has yet to be signed throughout free agency, although some believe the Washington Commanders will be his final destination.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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