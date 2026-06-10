Stefon Diggs Ordered To Explain How He Knows His Male Sexual Assault Accuser

Stefon Diggs is being accused of sexually assaulting Christopher Blake Griffith, and now, a judge is asking him to answer questions.

Diggs is also going to have to provide information on the guests who visited his home in Rockville, Maryland, during the month of May 2023. That said, it's not all bad for Diggs right now. It was ruled that questions about possession or distribution of controlled substances can remain unanswered.

Throughout this case, there have been a few discovery disputes, and according to TMZ , Diggs has come out on the losing side. For instance, Griffith had previously asked Diggs to describe the nature of their relationship. Diggs simply said that they are acquaintances, although the judge is ordering Diggs to divulge more.

The alleged incident took place back in 2023. Griffith also accused Diggs of having him jumped. Since that time, Diggs has denied the allegations against him. Furthermore, he has sued Griffith for defamation, claiming that these allegations were made as a means of harming his reputation.

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