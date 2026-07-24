YG Blows Out The Game In Verzuz

The West Coast showed up in full force as YG and The Game went hit-for-hit in the latest Verzuz battle. While both rappers brought deep catalogs spanning more than a decade, fans overwhelmingly gave the edge to YG, who won 17 of the 22 rounds based on the community vote. The matchup felt competitive, but it also felt like a celebration of Los Angeles rap. Several LA-affiliated artists such as Kalan.FrFr, RJ, and Chef Boy were spotted on stage.

The Game came ready with staples like "Westside Story," "Dreams," "Hate It Or Love It," "How We Do," "Put You On The Game," and "My Life." However, throughout the night he appeared visibly intoxicated, repeatedly taking swigs from a bottle of Don Julio Reposado as the battle progressed. Despite his energy and charisma, many fans felt his song selection couldn't keep pace with YG's relentless run of hits.

YG wasted little time setting the tone, taking the opening round with "BPT" before stringing together wins with "Bicken Back Being Bool," "Fuck It Up," "Twist My Fingaz," "Toot It And Boot It," "Who Do You Love?," and "FDT."



Some of the night's biggest wins came with fan favorites including "You Broke" featuring Nipsey Hussle, "Left, Right," "Bompton," "Big Bank," and the closing string of "BPT," "I'm A Real 1," and "Gang Bizness."



Needless to say, this was a highly eventful night. They even had to clear the stage a few times because of just how many people popped out to support.



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YG Takes The Win In Highly Anticipated Match Up

The Game managed to steal a handful of rounds with timeless records. "Westside Story" narrowly defeated "My N****," while "Dreams" edged out "Gang Bang." The closest battle of the night came in Round 20, where "Hate It Or Love It" and "Still Brazy" finished in a dead-even 50-50 tie, proving just how loved both records are.