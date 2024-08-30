The Game Shuts Down Rumors That He's Beefing With YG And Mustard

If he says there's no beef, he means it.

The Game loves him a good beef. Hell, he'll take a bad beef. He spent a couple weeks trying to bait Rick Ross with a diss track, but both parties eventually admitted there was no smoke to the fire. Compton's own has had bigger fish to fry, anyway. While the West Coast rallied around Kendrick Lamar during the Drake battle, The Game took a more diplomatic stance. Fans accused him of caping for Drake, and he was nowhere to be found when Lamar, YG and Mustard were dancing around at the Pop Out concert. That said, The Game has cleared the air regarding his relationship with his West Coast brothers.

To be fair to YG and Mustard, The Game inadvertently started the beef rumors. He got on Instagram on August 28 and started making cryptic statements about artists he didn't like. "Rooting for somebody & finding out they secretly hate u is so crazy," he wrote on his Stories. "Secret haters are clutch.. yall make ballin in yo face worth it." In the post before, The Game called out YG and Mustard by their birth names, and claimed to be looking for them. "Aye Keenon & Dijon… Jayceon looking for y'all," he added. "Ghetto name havin n**gas." It wasn't a stretch to assume Game was calling the rapper and producer his "secret haters."

The Game Ranted About 'Secret Haters' On Instagram

It's hard to imagine The Game misreading the situation, but he did clarify that everything was cool. He sent a follow up message after the comment section started buzzing about beef. He even used official artist names this time. "@yg & @mustard My n**gas 5L," he wrote. "Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton." There's evidence to suggest that everything between The Game and the other artists are cool. The Game did recently participate in YG's peace walk earlier this month. The two also have tons of songs together, with the most recent being 2022's "Outside."