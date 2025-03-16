"FDT!" YG Brings Out Donald Trump Impersonator To Clown On Him At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

YG always loves to perform in his home state, and his recent performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend proves that. He went above and beyond to give his people a show, even upping his stage theatrics and playing up the showmanship of one of his most notorious opps. The West Coast rapper enlisted a Donald Trump impersonator to take the stage and mock the United States' convicted president before the classic 2016 cut "FDT" started to play. It was a pretty funny moment (and a decent impression, if we're being honest) that obviously rings different these days since Trump is currently in office.

Furthermore, this recent Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance continues a pretty solid 2025 so far for the Compton MC. Authorities recently dropped DUI charges against YG stemming from an October arrest last year for allegedly parking his car on a curb. Basically, law enforcement couldn't muster enough evidence to support the charges against him. The 35-year-old's lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly told TMZ Hip Hop that his client was not in the vehicle when police found the car.

YG & Kendrick Lamar

However, some people were critical of YG's 2024 due to his low album sales for his mixtape, Just Re'd Up 3. Adam22 went so far as to call Kendrick Lamar out over it, as Adam thinks that Kendrick could do more to promote his peers' material instead of just enlisting them for a concert. K.Dot brought his fellow Compton lyricist to The Pop Out concert on Juneteenth last year, and many felt like he didn't go far enough to sustain this hype for these artists. Regardless of what you think of that situation, things definitely seem to be on an upward turn this year.

Meanwhile, The Game took to social media last year to clarify that he has no beef with YG or with fellow Cali hip-hop artist Mustard. Some fans thought that he directed a social media diss at them, but it turns out that this wasn't the case. "@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L," Jayceon Taylor shared. "Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton."