"FDT!" YG Brings Out Donald Trump Impersonator To Clown On Him At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 99 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FDT YG Donald Trump Impersonator Rolling Loud Los Angeles Hip Hop News
Jan 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist and rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson) attends the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
YG is having a pretty good 2025 so far, as authorities recently dropped his DUI charge due to insufficient evidence.

YG always loves to perform in his home state, and his recent performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend proves that. He went above and beyond to give his people a show, even upping his stage theatrics and playing up the showmanship of one of his most notorious opps. The West Coast rapper enlisted a Donald Trump impersonator to take the stage and mock the United States' convicted president before the classic 2016 cut "FDT" started to play. It was a pretty funny moment (and a decent impression, if we're being honest) that obviously rings different these days since Trump is currently in office.

Furthermore, this recent Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance continues a pretty solid 2025 so far for the Compton MC. Authorities recently dropped DUI charges against YG stemming from an October arrest last year for allegedly parking his car on a curb. Basically, law enforcement couldn't muster enough evidence to support the charges against him. The 35-year-old's lawyer Joe Tacopina reportedly told TMZ Hip Hop that his client was not in the vehicle when police found the car.

Read More: YG Fires Back Amid Compton Peace Walk Criticism

YG & Kendrick Lamar

However, some people were critical of YG's 2024 due to his low album sales for his mixtape, Just Re'd Up 3. Adam22 went so far as to call Kendrick Lamar out over it, as Adam thinks that Kendrick could do more to promote his peers' material instead of just enlisting them for a concert. K.Dot brought his fellow Compton lyricist to The Pop Out concert on Juneteenth last year, and many felt like he didn't go far enough to sustain this hype for these artists. Regardless of what you think of that situation, things definitely seem to be on an upward turn this year.

Meanwhile, The Game took to social media last year to clarify that he has no beef with YG or with fellow Cali hip-hop artist Mustard. Some fans thought that he directed a social media diss at them, but it turns out that this wasn't the case. "@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L," Jayceon Taylor shared. "Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton."

Read More: YG Denies Implying Saweetie Cheated On Him After Heated Argument

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Supafest Music Festival - Sydney Music The Game Shuts Down Rumors That He's Beefing With YG And Mustard 3.9K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music YG's First Week Sales Are Abysmal And Fans Blame Kendrick Lamar 18.7K
News YG Reps His Bloods On New Single "Suu Whoop" 32.3K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Music YG Arrested For Misdemeanor DUI After Allegedly Parking His Car On A Curb 2.4K