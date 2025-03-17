YG Advocates Against Police Brutality In Lengthy Skit During Rolling Loud Los Angeles Performance

YG may not make the most politically conscious music in the world, but through his art, he's done some work to address systemic issues oppressing the Black community. During his recent performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend, he included a skit depicting police brutality as part of his set. At one point of the "FDT" rapper's show, two male white actors dressed as policeman carry out a nasty detainment of two male Black actors. Another Black man took the stage during this process to deliver an impassioned speech about how abuse from law enforcement is part of what restricts vulnerable Black communities to cycles of violence.

What's more is that YG's Rolling Loud theatrics didn't stop there, although his other example was much more light by comparison. Ahead of his rendition of the aforementioned 2016 banger, he brought out an impersonator of the track's subject, Donald Trump, to mock the convicted United States president and mimic a speech. Obviously, Trump's reelection in 2024 shrouds this track and moment under a darker context, but it also reinforces its relevance years after its release.

YG DUI Charge

Beyond this successful and dramatic Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance, though, the Compton MC has other things to feel grateful for in 2025. For example, authorities arrested him on a misdemeanor DUI charge last fall after allegedly parking his car on the curb. Fortunately for the artist, they dropped the DUI charges against YG due to a lack of evidence supporting their claims. Obviously, this is a very different situation than what he commented on during his Rolling Loud L.A. set concerning the police. But nevertheless, we imagine that the 35-year-old always delights in a chance to get his one-up over law enforcement.

Meanwhile, we don't know if YG plans to drop more new music in 2025, but we hope that's the case. It would certainly mark a comeback after his last project, 2024's Just Re'd Up 3, flopped. Well, in a commercial sense, anyway, as the 4Hunnid signee still has a fervent core fanbase. But they would also like to see more material at pretty much any point.