YG Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted When He Was A Teen On New Song "2004"

YG has made a lot of strong statements through his music and live shows as of late, and it seems like he's not done with this depth. Moreover, he just released the new song "2004" featuring Buddy and The Gang this week after "teasing" it during a N3on livestream earlier this week. The track sees him reflect on an experience with sexual assault at the age of 14, making him grow up fast and warping his perspective on the world. "When I was young, I got r**ed by a b***h twice my age," the Compton rapper spits on the cut. "Picked me up from school to meet at hers and got laid / Ever since that day, I never looked at s**t the same / F***ed up in the brain, p***y what I blame."

That wasn't all that YG had to say on the matter. "Young n***a with his d**k all in a grown up," the "FDT" MC added in the second verse. "With the s**ts and real quick, high growed up / Got took advantage of and I liked it, so what? / Y'all call that sex abuse? S**t, / I just thought she was doing some cool shit." "A b***h took advantage of me, I ain't got no trust / The b***h took advantage of me, I ain't give no f**ks," he remarked on the third verse.

YG New Song

Overall, the West Coast lyricist seems to create a balance between the downplayed machismo of this situation and the actual confusion and pain it caused, especially through the slinky, minimal, but still cheeky instrumental. It certainly feels like a loss of innocence to a certain extent, making this one of his most compelling musical statements as of late. YG also captivated audiences at Rolling Loud California earlier this month, where he included a skit speaking out against police brutality and dragging Donald Trump through the mud.

Elsewhere, YG avoided a DUI charge earlier this year, so it seems like 2025 is off to a great start for him. We wonder whether or not we will see more musical releases down the line in a long-form capacity, or if singles will impress us one-by-one. Either way, this is a heavy and complex topic to tackle, and one that takes bravery and self-worth to address.