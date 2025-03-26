N3on Raises Eyebrows After “Leaking” YG’s Unreleased Music During Stream

Sep 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rapper and actor YG performs at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During his appearance on N3on's stream, YG also took the opportunity to tease his new supplement brand, Trim.

YG recently teamed up with N3on for a livestream, and unsurprisingly, it resulted in plenty of interesting moments. At one point in the stream, for example, the rapper got up to go to the bathroom. He left his phone behind so N3on could play music, but when the internet personality selected a song, he was met by something he didn't expect.

The song began with the bold declaration "When I was young I got raped." N3on was shocked to hear this, and immediately turned the song off. He then said he shouldn't have played it, suggesting he'd accidentally leaked YG's unreleased music. When the Compton artist returned, N3on told him he wasn't able to connect his phone to the speaker, brushing off the incident entirely. Of course, most social media users are convinced this was all a skit to promote YG's upcoming album, and are sounding off in Akademiks TV's X replies.

Read More: YG Advocates Against Police Brutality In Lengthy Skit During Rolling Loud Los Angeles Performance

YG & N3on

"They could’ve tried to make the staged promo less obvious," one user writes. "This a skit," someone else says. Regardless, users are looking forward to hearing what YG has to offer on his next project, which is expected to arrive sometime this year. The album isn't all he teased during his appearance on N3on's stream, however. He also revealed that he's launching his own supplement brand, Trim.

“I’m big in the health and [wellness] space,” he explained. “I’m actually finna launch a health brand this year. It’s a supplement brand [...] I’ma launch with ashwagandha, sea moss, vitality greens [and] a liver detoxer ‘cause I’m a drinker, so I be trynna cleanse my liver. We gon’ have everything." He went on, noting how the line will also feature libido products, fitness supplements like creatine, and more. While it remains unclear exactly when fans will be able to get their hands on YG's supplements, they're also expected to drop sometime in 2025.

Read More: "FDT!" YG Brings Out Donald Trump Impersonator To Clown On Him At Rolling Loud Los Angeles

