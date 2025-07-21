Earlier this week, Charlamagne Tha God and the Breakfast Club went viral following an interview with popular stream N3on. C Tha God would reflect on the interview with comedian Andrew Schulz on their Brilliant Idiots Podcast over the weekend. Over 30 years in radio, Charlamagne shared his wisdom to the young streamer because he has seen it all.

“I feel like old talking to them (streamers), little 20 year old,” Charlamagne explained. “I was sitting there like, yo, 10 years ago, you was 10, bro. I've been doing radio longer than somebody like N3on's been alive. Now, the one thing I will say about all of those screamers, People like a N3on … I don't think they expect to receive what it is they put out. So they might be the type that trolls all of the time and tries to get the joke off on people. But you're dealing with veterans.”

While Charlamagne Tha God respected N3on’s hustle, he admitted to not respecting the streamers comments about Kai Cenat. “Now, I don't like that shit he said about,. you know, Kai and Kai's mother,” C Tha God tells Andrew. “I don't even want to repeat it, but it was some some wild shit.”

N3on & Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne shared the advice he gave to N3on, which included knowing about consequences. C Tha God explained to Andrew:

“I told him (N3on) this in the interview, I told him, I said, you learned something that a lot of your peers haven't learned yet and that there is consequences to your words and your actions. He was telling us about how his manager got jumped and some people saw what he lived at and pulled up in masks and all types of shit like that. So it's just like, yeah, I'm glad you learned that early because in this day and age, that shit could't bad.”

N3on and The Breakfast Club’s issues stem from a controversial radio interview last week. The interview quickly unraveled as N3on interrupted multiple times, cracked offbeat jokes, and clashed with the hosts' tone. Charlamagne cut the segment short, telling the 19-year-old streamer he was “wasting their time,” and abruptly ended the interview.

As the interview footage spread across social media, many accused N3on of disrespecting the radio show. Others claimed The Breakfast Club failed to understand the streamer’s personality.

On his own platform, N30n said he was invited to bring entertainment and that his behavior reflected his online brand. He argued that the hosts reacted harshly and weren’t equipped to handle his humor.