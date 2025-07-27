N3on Apologizes For Racist Remarks Following Controversial "Breakfast Club" Interview

BY Devin Morton 1132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
n3on-apologizes-for-racist-videos-pop-culture-news
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: YouTuber N3on attends the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
N3on apologized to the public actions after his old, highly racist content resurfaced following his "Breakfast Club" interview.

Streamer N3on issued a video apology on Saturday for racist videos and remarks he previously made. He said he was “genuinely sorry” for the hurt caused by his language. The creator, now 20 years old, said he began posting on YouTube at age 12. However, he did not see the desired growth until he turned to shock-value content at around age 17. He suggested that his pursuit of viral moments led him to prioritizing drawing attention to his channels by any means necessary over being the best person he could be.

"All I wanted in life was to be big, all I wanted in life was views. All I wanted in life was clout," N3on said in a video shared with The Shade Room. "I was on a clout high and I just kept seeing my numbers go up off of saying the most insane, stupid, vulgar s**t possible, which I completely and entirely regret."

During a family gathering, N3on noticed a stark contrast between who he is in real life and his online persona, which led to some soul searching. "Why the f**k do I not act like this on my stream?" he asked. "Why do I say certain things for views and clicks? It’s so corny and pathetic."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Becomes His Fourth No. 1 Billboard Album Debut

N3on Breakfast Club Interview

Of course, the streamer recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. During the interview, he got grilled by Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious. Charlamagne forced N3on to address derogatory comments made about Kai Cenat’s mother. During the interview, he also addressed the hateful behavior of his chat. It was not quite a condemnation, but it was an acknowledgement, which is more than he's done previously.

"You can tell them to chill, but at the end of the day, it’s still the internet," N3on said during the Breakfast Club interview. "Just like when I was at home, I could say whatever I want. There’s no stopping what a live chat says."

After initially throwing some shade in his direction by calling the interview an "interrogation," N3on said he wanted to "make peace" with Charlamagne. Charlamagne has not addressed the video yet. Jess Hilarious had no interest in peace with the streamer. She made an Instagram post that included a compilation of racist things he's said over the years.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Netflix Live Event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano TV Charlamagne Tha God Shares His Thoughts On The Breakfast Club's Interview With N3on 8.8K
adin ross Pop Culture Jess Hilarious Goes Off On Adin Ross For Slamming "The Breakfast Club" Bringing Up N3on's Checkered Past 5.2K
N3on Charlamagne Tha God Breakfast Club Interview Hip Hop News Pop Culture N3on Offers Charlamagne Tha God A Backhanded Olive Branch Over "The Breakfast Club" Interview 1.5K
2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival Pop Culture Jess Hilarious Stands Firm On How "The Breakfast Club" Handled Their Heated N3on Interview 3.5K
Comments 1