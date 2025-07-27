N3on Apologizes For Racist Remarks Following Controversial "Breakfast Club" Interview

Streamer N3on issued a video apology on Saturday for racist videos and remarks he previously made. He said he was “genuinely sorry” for the hurt caused by his language. The creator, now 20 years old, said he began posting on YouTube at age 12. However, he did not see the desired growth until he turned to shock-value content at around age 17. He suggested that his pursuit of viral moments led him to prioritizing drawing attention to his channels by any means necessary over being the best person he could be.

"All I wanted in life was to be big, all I wanted in life was views. All I wanted in life was clout," N3on said in a video shared with The Shade Room. "I was on a clout high and I just kept seeing my numbers go up off of saying the most insane, stupid, vulgar s**t possible, which I completely and entirely regret."

During a family gathering, N3on noticed a stark contrast between who he is in real life and his online persona, which led to some soul searching. "Why the f**k do I not act like this on my stream?" he asked. "Why do I say certain things for views and clicks? It’s so corny and pathetic."

N3on Breakfast Club Interview

Of course, the streamer recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. During the interview, he got grilled by Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious. Charlamagne forced N3on to address derogatory comments made about Kai Cenat’s mother. During the interview, he also addressed the hateful behavior of his chat. It was not quite a condemnation, but it was an acknowledgement, which is more than he's done previously.

"You can tell them to chill, but at the end of the day, it’s still the internet," N3on said during the Breakfast Club interview. "Just like when I was at home, I could say whatever I want. There’s no stopping what a live chat says."