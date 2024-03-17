N3on Unbanned From Kick After Apologizing To Underage Fan He Threatened To Dox And Sexually Assault

N3on has been allowed to resume streaming on Kick after releasing an apology for his recent behavior. While on a recent Discord call with a fan, N3on became heated at the individual. This escalated to the point where N3on threatened to dox and sexually assault the fan. To make matters worse for the streamer, the fan was underage - a fact that he directly referred to while making his threats. However, N3on's apology was a typically generic "I'm really sorry, that's not who I am" sort of apology video that is common when a streamer or content creator gets caught out.

Of course, it was especially eye-opening given the allegations that N3on has been making about other people recently. N3on recently accused Jack Doherty of signing minors to OnlyFans contracts that greatly benefit him. "You get 17-year-old girls, the night before their birthday, to sign away 50% of their lifetime earnings to you," the streamer claimed. However, the controversial streamer did not provide evidence of Doherty doing this. Furthermore, questions remain as to why N3on chose not to speak out on this alleged practice before he was actively beefing with Doherty. Doherty is yet to respond to the allegation.

Antonio Brown Allegedly Blocks N3on To Dodge $25K Debt

Elsewhere, N3on has allegedly been blocked by Antonio Brown, who allegedly owes the streamer $25K. N3on was seen screaming "I paid for your Louis [Vuitton] bro" before trying to call Brown. After doing this, he found that his number was blocked. It's unclear why Brown is trying to dodge N3on, or what led to their falling out. However, the streamer was widely mocked on social media, with people telling him that he should have expected it from Brown. Others told the young streamer to "get real friends".

Meanwhile, Brown has teased a remix of his song "Put That Sh-t On" featuring Kanye West. Brown revealed cover art for the single on X, formerly Twitter along with a the "coming soon" emoji as well as tagging West. The song was originally released in 2022 and gained a music video in 2023. While it never charted, it did enjoy a modicum of internet success. However, West is yet to confirm the report.

