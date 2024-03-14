N3on Accuses Jack Doherty Of Coercing Underage Girls Into Signing OnlyFans Deals

N3on has accused Jack Doherty of signing minors to OnlyFans contracts that greatly benefit him. "You get 17-year-old girls, the night before their birthday, to sign away 50% of their lifetime earnings to you," N3on claimed. However, the controversial streamer did not provide evidence of Doherty doing this. Furthermore, questions remain as to why N3on chose not to speak out on this alleged practice before he was actively beefing with Doherty. Doherty is yet to respond to the allegation.

Of course, while similar allegations about N3on do not exist, he is not exactly squeaky clean. Hyperpop Daily, an underground music reporter, blasted N3on during an interview on No Jumper last year. At one point in the interview, Hyperpop called N3on a "b-tch". He also claimed that the incident in which N3on was reportedly jumped was fake. Furthermore, Hyperpop claimed that N3on had a "racist aura". He also noted that he marketed his content to a fanbase of "little racist white kids".

Jack Doherty Sued For Alleged Halloween Party Assault

However, N3on's allegations are not the only trouble Doherty is facing. Doherty and his bodyguard Kane Kongg are being sued by a man that Kongg was filmed punching at David Dobrik's Halloween party last year. Chase Gardella is pursuing legal action against the two men in the wake of the video of the alleged assault going viral. Gardella's suit states that he did not consent to be assaulted. This is Doherty attempting to set up a fight between himself and Gardella. Doherty has previously posted videos of himself fighting the likes of The Island Boys.

"This was a disgusting, unprovoked assault on a young man by a professional boxer at the direction of his social media influencer employer. Chase was minding his own business, enjoying a fun Halloween Party with friends when he was brutally attacked by a man several times larger than him. This sort of behavior by Jack Doherty and his cronies needs to end. Chase suffered serious injuries that could de-rail his life and career," Gardella's attorney told TMZ.

