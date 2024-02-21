Island Boys & Jack Doherty Trade Punches After The Brothers Kick McKinley Richardson In The Head

The Island Boys are two of the most hated men on the internet. Overall, the two brothers have not done themselves any favors. Their incestuous antics have gone viral on numerous occasions, and there are always fans who are looking to rain on their parade. Although their relevancy has faded quite a bit, they are still active on social media. For instance, the two brothers currently stream on Kick, and they have collaborated with a ton of people. One such person is none other than another hated individual, Jack Doherty.

Jack Doherty and his girlfriend McKinley Richardson are constantly going viral online. Firstly, Doherty is an obnoxious individual who uses his security as a perpetual shield. Furthermore, he and Richardson recently had a sex tape leak on the internet, which has led to increased virality. While their notoriety may be manufactured, there is no denying that they are extremely famous right now. On Tuesday night, The Island Boys linked up with Doherty and Richardson, leading to some debauchery.

Island Boys Vs. Jack Doherty

If you click on Doherty's tweet, seen above, you will be able to scroll up and see a video of what went down between the two sides. Essentially, The Island Boys started getting rowdy on the party bus, and Richardson was kicked in the head. Doherty subsequently sprung into action and punched on both of them. One of the brothers even tried to get a sucker punch in on Doherty earlier, but it didn't completely work. Eventually, the whole thing died down and it came across like a nothing burger. Regardless, thousands of people were watching, and they will likely continue to watch. Doherty is a massive star on Kick, and his young and impressionable fans love the drama.

Let us know what you think about this drama, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

