The Island Boys Debut A New Member

The ever-controversial Island Boys have seemingly had a third to what is now a semi-incestuous thruple. The new member of the group, who is seemingly named Enzo, has now appeared in a number of the group's TikToks. His earliest appearance appears to be in TikToks from late August. Some internet research appears to confirm that Enzo is a long-time member of the Island Boys house. However, there appears to have been some beef between him and the other Boys.

However, he's back now and has gotten fully into the swing of the group's boundary-pushing content. In one video he is seen intimately caressing another of the group as the popular TikTok sound "thank you to my dad" plays. The video, whose comments are turned off, is simply entitled "daddies". In another video, Enzo caresses Fly's ear as the latter performs for the camera.

Read More: One of the Island Boys exposes himself on Adin Ross stream

New Island Boys Member Gets Muted Reaction

Given that the new content featuring Enzo is pretty tame compared to what the Island Boys are more infamously known for, the reaction has been pretty muted. Furthermore, most people seem to be lamenting the fact that Enzo has been "pulled into" the Island Boys main content. Additionally, there's not a lot to say about the content because, as mentioned, it's just the Island Boys' standard fare of gently touching each other's faces while lip-syncing popular songs.

Of course, the Island Boys have been toying the line as of late. Many people feel that they went too far last month when images of them simulating oral sex on each other went viral. The main duo claim to be brothers and often played off the shock value of being sexually intimate. However, as mentioned, many people felt that the images took the idea too far. Late in the month, the pair were confronted by FouseyTube. Fousey lashed out at the pair for kissing each other, citing his Muslim faith as the reason for his objection. It was a weird moment, given that just a few days later, Fousey would "joke" about fucking a very drunk human trafficking survivor in an airport bathroom. Wonder what the Qu'ran has to say about that.

Read More: Island Boys net worth 2023

[via]