The Island Boys
- Pop CultureThe Island Boys Debut A New MemberThe controversial musical duo have been joined by longtime housemate Enzo.By Ben Mock
- MusicFlyysoulja Of Island Boys Opens Up About His SexualityFlyysoulja opened up about his sexuality during a live stream on Instagram, over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- LifeKodiyakredd Of Island Boys Suffers Seizure, Brother Flyysoulja Asks For PrayersFlyysoulja has since confirmed that his partner in rhyme is "okay," despite the medical scare.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIsland Boy Kodiyakredd's Arrest Footage Leaks: "You Profiling Me"Leaked footage shows Kodiyakredd claiming to be profiled.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureWho Are The Island Boys?Frank and Alex Venegas, the names behind the viral Island Boys, somehow managed to propel themselves from a life of crime to fame. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureThe Island Boys Get Heated During Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" Podcast ShootThe Island Boys weren't feeling the interview, apparently.By Lawrencia Grose