Flyysoulja Of Island Boys Opens Up About His Sexuality

Flyysoulja of The Island Boys has opened up about his sexuality, revealing during a live stream on Instagram, over the weekend, that he’s gay. The revelation comes weeks after kissing his brother, Kodiyakredd, in a viral video. While speaking with his fans, Flyysoulja noted that he is exclusively a “top.”

“I’m a top. I’m never a bottom,” he explained during the live stream. “You understand what I’m saying? I’m like that, for real. I like men, and that’s just — it is what it is…” While many fans were supportive of his sexuality on social media, many still condemned him for kissing his brother. “No one has an issue with you being gay. Stop the incest tho,” one user commented on an Instagram post of the video from Hollywood Unlocked. Another added: “Ok. But we wanna know why you were kissing your BROTHER!” Check out the clip below.

Read More: Island Boys Brother Flyysoulja Says Clip Of Them Kissing Isn’t Sexual In Nature

Flyysoulja Discusses His Sexuality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

The two addressed the viral kissing video, earlier this month, explaining that the move was “not counted as a sexual act.” Despite the explanation, plenty of users on social media were still upset by the kiss. Among them was Boosie Badazz, who complained about the hip-hop landscape becoming more “feminine.”

“ISLAND BOYS KISSING, N****S PAINTING THEY NAILS, BBLs smh IM SICK OF THIS Feminine ASS RAP GAME,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “THESE MFS BOUT TO START WEARING THONGS n EYE LASHES NEXT!! N U WONDER WHY THE WOMEN TAKING OVER [green tick emoji] CAUSE YALL TRYING TO BE THEM !! N BACK OF YALL MIND SOME DAYS YALL WANNA BE HOES, MY BAD CITY GIRLS.”

Amid the attention, Flyysoulja went to the comments section of a post from DJ Akademiks to respond. “Hahahaa I got everyone paying attention I knew it [crying face emojis],” he wrote, while adding in a separate comment: “So it took a kiss for everybody to pay attention? I guess selling your soul is real.”

Read More: Who Are The Island Boys?

[Via]