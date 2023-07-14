The Island Boys recently shocked and straight-up disgusted many people online when they uploaded a video of them kissing to social media. Not only that, but they encouraged folks to take a look at Kodiyakredd’s (one of the two brothers in the duo) OnlyFans page. While some people certainly took the criticism too far, the familial relation and clout-chasing nature of the two made this clip quite hard to stomach. “Y’all might as well f**k each other in the a**,” Crip Mac expressed angrily on social media “Y’all make me sick. Why do that type of s**t?”

However, according to a new TMZ report, the other brother Flyysoulja spoke to the publication explaining the Island Boys’ post. First, and probably the most important thing for him to address, was that they didn’t consider that video to be particularly sexual. Not only that, but he clarified that this isn’t the first time that they’ve done something like this, although it’s unclear whether he referred to filming it or just doing something like that before. In addition, apparently Flyysoulja also told TMZ that he would be down to do it again while stressing that there’s nothing romantic or sexual going on.

Island Boys’ Viral Moment

Island Boys share a kiss 😳 pic.twitter.com/U8uO4p7efJ — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 14, 2023

“We’re both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act,” he expressed to the publication. Furthermore, it seems like the stunt actually panned out, with Redd’s OnlyFans subscribers increasing after the video went viral. What’s more is that, like other notable clout-chases online, the Island Boys claim to have posted the video to make a point. According to Flyysoulja, they wanted to show “how f***ed up this world is” by posting something that would definitely get more attention than their charitable efforts like working with people experiencing homelessness. He shared that he ended up deleting multiple posts he made on these because they got little to no engagement.

Meanwhile, at least this is more positive news compared to other recent news items that came out around the duo. Redd recently suffered a seizure, prompting Flyysoulja to ask fans for their prayers and support during a very difficult time. Hopefully, despite the hate online, they are in a much better and healthier place these days. Check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Island Boys.

