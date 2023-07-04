Usually when Alex and Franky Venegas (better known as The Island Boys) are in the news, it’s for reasons that make us roll our eyes. This week, however, one of the controversial siblings suffered a serious health scare that left the other an emotional wreck. As HipHopDX reports, Flyysoulja revealed via his Instagram Story on Monday (July 3) that Kodiyakredd suffered from a seizure. At the same time, he asked fans to pray for his brother, causing some to speculate that the issue is life-threatening.

“Redd just had a seizure 💔,” Alex wrote over a selfie of him sobbing into the camera. “I can’t [right now],” he added. On another slide the Florida-based entertainer wrote, “Pray for him 🙏. I love [him].” As reactions to the tragic news continued to pour in, Flyysoulja eventually gave the world a brief update on Kodiyakredd. “He’s okay,” the Island Boy posted yesterday afternoon.

Hours later Flyysoulja confirmed Kodiyakredd is “okay.” pic.twitter.com/8NzovtUIBT — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 4, 2023

It remains unclear exactly what caused Franky’s health scare. Interestingly, the news comes shortly after the young artist’s arrest footage was leaked. In the viral video, he accused officers of profiling him before they took him into custody on alleged assault charges. His girlfriend told authorities that she was threatening to break up with the Island Boy over his “physically abusive behaviour.” Prior to his arrest, he apparently slapped and pushed her into a swimming pool at their Airbnb in Pompano Beach.

“On my dead daddy you profiling me,” Franky yells in the arrest footage. “I don’t care bro, you’re profiling me. I swear to God…babe he’s profiling me. I’m getting arrested for no reason, dog. What’s the reason? Bro, fam there is no reason I didn’t do nothing, homie,” he further rants. Later on in the clip, we also see Venegas becoming increasingly agitated while waiting for his booking. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the outlandish Island Boys, check out our full report at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, tap back in with HNHH later.

