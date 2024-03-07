The Island Boys' Latest Provocative Post Rouses New Wave Of Hate

Social media influencers The Island Boys have once again viral for a semi-incestuous post. A video posted alongside one of their regular collaborators shows the twin brothers touching one another sensually and briefly kissing one another. This of course has led to a new wave of hate against the controversial influencers. Last year, the pair went viral for a photo in which they simulated oral sex on each other. This weird aspect of their persona is by the far the most notable part of their infamy.

However, it's not just the brothers who are getting hate for the new post. "They’ve been doing this for over a year now. You don’t have to share all their sus activities just for engagement," one person wrote on a No Jumper post reporting on the photo. "Only ur page promote this bs. we dont gaf," added another. The pair allegedly make music. However, they are overwhelmingly known for their bizarre social media posts, feuds with other content creators, and outrage over the reaction to their bizarre social media posts.

The Island Boys Debut A New Member

Meanwhile, last September, the ever-controversial pair seemingly added a third to what is now a semi-incestuous thruple. The new member of the group, who is seemingly named Enzo, has now appeared in a number of the group's TikToks. His earliest appearance appears to be in TikToks from late August. Some internet research appears to confirm that Enzo is a long-time member of the Island Boys house. However, there appears to have been some beef between him and the other Boys.

However, he's back now and has gotten fully into the swing of the group's boundary-pushing content. In one video he is seen intimately caressing another of the group as the popular TikTok sound "thank you to my dad" plays. The video, whose comments are turned off, is simply entitled "daddies". In another video, Enzo caresses Fly's ear as the latter performs for the camera.

