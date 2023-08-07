Island Boys Shock Internet By Simulating Oral Sex On Each Other In New Photo

Overall, the Island Boys are one of the most hated duos on the entire internet. Originally, they weren’t so bad. They had that “Island Boy” song that was fairly catchy and went incredibly viral. However, since that time, they have run out of good favor with the general public. From domestic violence to feuds with prominent internet celebrities, the Island Boys have only stayed relevant due to controversy. It has been tough to watch, and their latest antics are worse than many would ever imagine.

If you have been following their arc as of late, you would know that they are now engaging in incestuous activities. They have kissed each other on multiple occasions, and it has been grossing people out. Subsequently, they have been called out by the likes of Adam22 and even Adin Ross. However, they continue to do what they are doing. It has led to some morbid curiosity amongst the general public, and they are taking full advantage. Their latest marketing tactic, however, seems to be their worst move yet.

The Island Boys Are At It Again

In the Instagram post above from No Jumper, you can see that the Island Boys posted a photo in which they simulated oral sex. The image above is censored. Although, it seems like the uncensored image might be fake. Some believe a prosthetic was being used, which is certainly possible given the angle of the photo. Moreover, No Jumper reports that the two may be promoting some sort of sex tape. This is all incredibly weird, and as you can imagine, the vast majority of normal people are very grossed out by this.

Hopefully, this is all just some elaborate ruse and not real. If it is real, then we have some truly depraved stuff on our hands. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

