Island Boys Member Flashes His Private Parts During Adin Ross Stream

If you are familiar with the Island Boys, then you know that they are always with the antics. Although their infamous song has worn off, they are still making headlines, mostly for all of the wrong reasons. For instance, they were recently seen kissing each other on social media, which led to a lot of allegations of incest. However, they have since said that their kissing is not sexual. Overall, it is very weird and people are wondering why they would stoop to this kind of nonsense just for clicks.

Additionally, one of the members, Flyysoulja, revealed that they are gay. This has led to some questions given the fact that the announcement was made not long after the video in which he kissed his brother. At this point, it is clear that they are looking to remain relevant by any means necessary. For instance, last night, they found themselves on a livestream with none other than Adin Ross. As you would expect, it devolved into all sorts of debauchery that has the internet abuzz.

The Island Boys Are Unhinged

wtf is happening why is Adin Ross and the Island Boys pressing each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/EQJ2xqXd9R — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 2, 2023

Firstly, in the Twitter video above, you can see that they got into a pretty big fight. Essentially, Adin Ross asked the Kodiakredd and Flyysoulja to kiss. Subsequently, the two got angry and it led to an insult battle. Ross even called them the “Incest Boys” which added insult to injury. Following this, there was one point in the stream where an Island Boys member flashed his penis. Of course, we cannot show that or even link to it. However, it happened, and Adin Ross was entirely grossed out by the whole thing.

At this point, there is nothing the Island Boys will not do for clout. They know what gets people talking, and they are doing it. However, whether or not this will garner them any respect, seems entirely irrelevant to them. Let us know what you think of their behavior, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

